19 August 2025 Guardian Metal Resources plc ('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company') New Substantial Shareholder Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET, OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic tungsten development Company focused in Nevada, USA, notes today's announcement by Power Metal Resources plc ("Power Metal") regarding the agreement to sell its remaining 24,699,825 ordinary shares in Guardian Metal ("Sale Shares") for £13,584,904 representing a price of 55p per Sale Share to an investment fund managed by Duquesne Family Office LLC ("Duquesne"). Following the disposal, the new shareholder will hold a 14.75% interest in the issued share capital of the Company. https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/POW/disposal-of-remaining-holding-in-gmet/17190029 Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Duquesne as a major new shareholder, marking a strong endorsement of Guardian's position in the U.S. critical metals landscape. With our co-flagship tungsten projects in Nevada now moving into a pivotal growth phase, we are focused on delivering significant value for both Duquesne and our broader shareholder base." For further information visit www.guardianmetalresources.com or contact the following: Guardian Metal Resources plc

Oliver Friesen (CEO) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Nominated Adviser

Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll Tel: +44 20 7213 0880 Shard Capital Partners LLP

Lead Broker

Damon Heath/Erik Woolgar Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9000

