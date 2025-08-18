Amaero Ltd: Amaero Releases Appendix 4E and Audited Financial Report and Issues Letter to Shareholders

~ Revenues from Ordinary Activities up 470% and Revenues from Contracts with Customers from Continuing Operations up 722% to A$3.8 Million ~

~ Annual General Meeting to be Held on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 ~

MCDONALD, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA) (OTCQB: AMROF) ("Amaero" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value C103, refractory alloy, and titanium powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, and aviation industries, today announced it has released Appendix 4E and Audited Financial Report for the year ended June 30, 2025 and has issued a letter to shareholders from Chairman and CEO Hank J. Holland. The Company will also host its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Dear shareholders,

Over the 2025 financial year ("FY2025"), we have delivered a defining year of execution, establishing the foundation for Amaero's next phase of commercial expansion. We have strategically advanced on every front - manufacturing, commercial partnerships, financial structure, leadership, and governance - while navigating short-term federal budget and tariff headwinds, the shift in Trump Administration policy has created a sense of urgency to re-industrialize with unified policies to re-shore, to re-build and to scale domestic sovereign manufacturing and supply chain capabilities that support the defense industrial base and dual-use manufacturing.

Amaero was built to address a fundamental gap in the United States' manufacturing ecosystem - Amaero has moved boldly to commission the largest capacity and the lowest cost domestic production of refractory and titanium alloy spherical powders and to provide pioneering capabilities to manufacture large near-net-shape components as an immediate and viable substitute to long lead time castings and forgings. In FY2025, we progressed from building our core capabilities toward demonstrating commercial traction and operational readiness. We enter FY2026 positioned as a leading U.S.-based supplier of refractory and titanium alloy powders, with the infrastructure and partnerships in place to capitalise on the re-industrialisation and reshoring imperative across the defense, aviation, space, medical and industrial sectors.

Operational Milestones and Technical Advancements

During FY2025, Amaero significantly expanded its manufacturing capabilities through the commissioning of its second Electrode Induction Melting Inert Gas Atomizer ("EIGA Premium") in June 2025. This milestone followed the commissioning of our first EIGA Premium atomizer in June 2024 and now places Amaero at the forefront of U.S. production capacity for C103, refractory and titanium alloy powders.

Our advanced atomizers are custom-designed to produce high quality spherical powders with exceptional yield, purity, and consistency - attributes critical for defense and aerospace-grade additive manufacturing. These assets, co-located at our 9,290 square metre (100,000 sq. ft) facility in McDonald, Tennessee, are core to our competitive edge.

The third atomizer, already ordered, remains on schedule to be commissioned at the end of FY2026. Upon installation, this will further increase Amaero's scalable throughput, ensuring that we remain agile and responsive to the growing demand from U.S. federal agencies, contractors, and commercial partners seeking fully traceable, secure and sustainable supply chains.

Additionally, we completed a significant A$28 million infrastructure improvement project at our Tennessee facility during the year, providing us with world-class production capabilities and a platform for future scaling. We achieved AS9100D accreditation for both metal powder production and Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing ("PM-HIP"), validating our commitment to aerospace-grade quality and operational excellence. This accreditation has already supported customer qualification efforts and underpins our growing commercial pipeline.

Our proprietary PM-HIP capabilities, which allow the manufacture of large, forged-equivalent parts with exceptional mechanical properties, continue to gain traction as a scalable alternative to traditional castings and forgings. With domestic U.S. supply chains for such components under considerable pressure, we see increasing opportunities to provide solutions that are faster, more cost-effective, and strategically aligned.

Commercialisation Progress and Customer Engagement

FY2025 marked Amaero's transition into initial commercial operations. Our June 2025 quarter revenue of A$1.5 million was the highest in our history, underpinned by strong powder sales and increasing PM-HIP orders. 2025 financial year revenue grew to A$3.8 million, reflecting progress in validating our technology with customers and building volume.

The most notable commercial milestone of the year was the execution of a five-year, exclusive supply agreement with Velo3D, a leading U.S. additive manufacturing technology company. Under the agreement, Amaero will be the exclusive supplier of C103 and other refractory alloy powders and a preferred supplier for titanium alloy powders. Velo3D estimates revenue from this agreement is A$35 million, with initial purchase orders including 500 kg of C103 powder to be shipped in Q1 FY2026 and 500 kg of Ti64 (or Ti-6AI-4V) powder to be shipped in Q1 FY2026.

In addition to supplying powder, Velo3D will develop proprietary print parameters for Amaero's materials across its printer suite, enabling deeper technical integration and streamlined qualification processes for end customers. This collaboration reinforces our role in high-performance additive manufacturing supply chains and validates the quality, traceability, and performance of Amaero's powders.

We also secured a three-year supply agreement with The Perryman Company for U.S.-melt titanium bar feedstock, ensuring a reliable and scalable source of raw material for our atomization processes. These agreements, along with ongoing discussions with aerospace primes, and defense integrators, provide a strong foundation for commercial scaling.

Amaero now has visibility to approximately 80% of its planned revenue for the first half of FY2026, supported by long-term agreements and executed purchase orders. With our second atomizer commissioned and customer contracts in place, we are entering a new phase of operations with confidence and certainty.

Financial Stewardship and Capital Structure

Amaero's capital position improved substantially during FY2025. We completed a A$22 million two-tranche institutional placement, with strong participation from existing cornerstone investors and a prominent new U.S.-based institutional investor. These proceeds were directed toward capital equipment purchases, working capital, and strategic investments in our Tennessee facility.

Critically, we executed a US$22.8 million (A$35 million) equipment financing loan with the Export-Import Bank of the United States ("EXIM") - a strategic endorsement of our mission and our contribution to U.S. sovereign industrial capability. This facility is the first EXIM loan approved under the Make More In America initiative for the advanced materials and additive manufacturing sector. The loan offers attractive terms, including a fixed 5.43% interest rate, and provides funding for approximately 75% of our capital equipment requirements.

We completed the first draw of A$5.4 million during the June quarter and expect to draw an additional A$25.2 million during FY2026. The remaining draw will align with the delivery and commissioning schedule of our third atomizer and related manufacturing infrastructure.

Amaero ended the 2025 financial year with A$19.2 million in cash and A$50.7 million in tangible assets, including inventory and equipment. We are fully funded for the remainder of our three-year capital plan through FY2026 and remain disciplined in our use of capital.

Leadership, Governance and Team

FY2025 saw further strengthening of our leadership team and governance structure to support our transition into full-scale commercial operations.

In February 2025, Michael "Mick" Maher, a former senior leader at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency ("DARPA"), was promoted to Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer. Mick's insights and relationships are instrumental as we engage with U.S. government customers and defense contractors. His leadership is already driving progress across strategic partnerships, contract negotiations, and commercialisation planning.

We also welcomed Brett Paduch as Chief Financial Officer in July 2025. Brett brings strong credentials in financial planning, capital markets, and operational execution, with prior experience at private equity-backed businesses and large publicly listed companies. His appointment reflects our commitment to financial discipline and transparent capital allocation.

During the period, we further enhanced the Board with the appointment of Alistair Cray as Non-Executive Director, bringing additional depth in strategy, governance, and capital markets. Alistair's appointment followed the retirement of Lucy Robb Vujcic at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, and we thank Lucy for her contribution during a foundational period of Amaero's journey.

Outlook

Amaero is uniquely positioned at the intersection of sovereign manufacturing, advanced materials innovation, and geopolitical realignment. The macro environment, including increased defense spending, geopolitical risks, and onshoring initiatives, has created a tailwind for high quality, U.S.-based production of advanced materials and critical additive manufacturing inputs.

Our strategy remains clear - to scale manufacturing capacity, deepen customer integration, and transition from early-stage production into a reliable, commercial supply of powders and additive manufacturing components. We will continue to invest in quality systems, technical partnerships, and customer support as we expand across new programs and industries.

As stated in our June 2025 Quarterly Activities Report and reaffirmed in the 13 August 2025 Financial and Commercial Update, the Company expects a significant step-up in revenue in FY2026, driven by strong contracted positions, and remains on track to achieve positive EBITDA in FY2027. We began the fiscal year with contracted revenue from long-term agreements and purchase orders equal to approximately 80% of planned revenue for 1H FY2026. Q1 FY2026 revenue is estimated at approximately A$5.5 million, representing a 550% increase over the prior-year period.

On the commercial front, we are pleased to share that Amaero has continued to advance numerous commercial opportunities.

Amaero received contracts from a U.S. Department of Defense Prime Contractor ("Defense Prime Contractor") and collaborated closely over the past year. As culmination of the initial contracts, we expect to deliver First Article parts in September or October. First Article Qualification is an important step toward receiving a contract for production parts. The ongoing collaboration with the Defense Prime Contractor and the production of First Article parts further establishes PM-HIP manufacturing as a mature technology that's an immediate and viable substitute for large castings and forgings.

The Company has recently commenced a development collaboration with The Boeing Company ("Boeing"). The collaboration leverages Amaero's pioneering experience in PM-HIP manufacturing of large near-net-shape parts and Boeing's vast manufacturing and materials experience.

As it relates to Amaero's refractory and titanium powder business, we are pleased to share that we have orders from 14 different customers that will ship in Q1 FY2026. The orders include Niobium C103, pure Niobium, Tungsten (WHA), TZM and Titanium (Ti64).

In closing, I want to thank our shareholders, partners, and employees. Your ongoing support has enabled us to build something with real and enduring value - an enterprise that contributes to national capability, innovation, and economic security. The Amaero of today is vastly different than just 12 months ago. We have grown in capability, visibility, and momentum. As we enter FY2026, we do so not as a company aspiring to manufacture at scale, but as one that is already delivering -commissioning equipment, delivering product, and fulfilling contracts that directly support the future of U.S. industry and innovation.

We are proud of what we've achieved. We are excited for what comes next. And we remain firmly committed to delivering exceptional value for our customers, our country, and our shareholders.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

