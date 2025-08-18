Waldencast plc: Waldencast Announces Strong Progress on Business Priorities for H1 2025 and Initiatives to Drive Transformation

Obagi Medical delivers H1 2025 double-digit growth in its Core Strategic Channels. Novaestiq Acquisition Doubles the Brand's Addressable Market in the U.S.

Milk Makeup Delivers Strong Retail Sales Performance in U.S. Retail in H1 2025 and Expands Its Digital Footprint in Q2

Company Launches an Exploration of Strategic Alternatives to Enhance Shareholder Value

Company Postpones H1 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Provides Update to FY 2025 Guidance

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) ("Waldencast" or the "Company"), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, today provided a business update for H1 2025 results.

"Our brands saw accelerating revenue growth in the second quarter and we delivered significant progress against our strategic priorities while making important investments to support our future, thus capping off a highly productive first half for the Company," said Michel Brousset, Co-Founder and CEO of Waldencast plc. "In Q2, we resumed revenue growth, as we cycled the anniversary of last year's exceptionally strong launches that weighed on Q1 comparisons.

Milk Makeup sell-out performance in the U.S. accelerated to the high-20s, through the roll-out at Ulta Beauty and the launch in Amazon Premium Beauty, while continuing to deliver blockbuster innovations like Hydro Grip Gel Skin Tint and Balmade Electrolyte Lip Balm. This strong performance domestically was dampened by challenges in international markets where consumption was soft and we saw continued destocking by key retailers.

Obagi Medical's revenue growth in core strategic channels accelerated to mid-teens with continued performance in the U.S. strategic distribution channels, and even faster growth in international markets. A key highlight of our strategy is that Obagi Medical has achieved the leading position in unaided brand awareness within its competitive set.1

While these achievements demonstrate the strength of our brands and the power of our growth strategy, we continue to navigate a dynamic global environment that limited our overall growth. Challenges included ongoing, though improving, out-of-stocks across both brands, as well as our deliberate decision to exit select Obagi Medical distribution points that did not align with our brand ethos."

Mr. Brousset stated further: "We are excited to start the third quarter with improved in-stock levels on both brands. On Milk Makeup, our best-selling Hydro Grip Gel Skin Tint is now back in stock and we continue to make notable progress through the expansion at Ulta Beauty and Amazon Premium Beauty. Tempering our excitement, at the beginning of the quarter, international markets remain challenging highlighting the need for in-market incremental investment to restore growth.

At Obagi Medical, we are focused on fueling our momentum in strategic channels, while continuing to refine our distribution strategy by exiting non-equity building distribution points and investing in supply chain improvements to support future expansion. Most importantly, we are thrilled to reach a significant milestone with the completion of the acquisition of Novaestiq Corp. This marks our first step into the aesthetics space, as Novaestiq establishes our entry into the U.S. dermal filler market. Subject to obtaining relevant approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), this acquisition doubles Obagi Medical's addressable market potential in the U.S. and positions us uniquely as the first Mega-Brand in the combined medical-grade skincare and aesthetics industry, setting a strong foundation for future growth.

In the context of a year of purposeful investment for the future, and against a backdrop of fluid market conditions, we are updating our full year outlook. We now expect Net Revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits, reflecting first-half performance and a more moderated industry environment. Adjusted EBITDA margins are now anticipated in the low to mid-teens. The relative resilience of profitability highlights the Company's strong operating discipline and ability to manage costs effectively, even as top-line expectations are revised."

Mr. Brousset concluded: "We believe the actions we are taking will set us up to strengthen our foundation for delivering our long-term ambitions and accelerated future growth and profitability. In light of a growing number of opportunities presented to Waldencast and its shareholders, we have decided to undertake a review of a broad range of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value. During this process, the Company remains fully focused on executing its business strategy and delivering on the evolving needs of the dynamic beauty market."

Strategic Review:

Waldencast's Board of Directors has resolved to undertake a review of a broad range of strategic alternatives available to the Company focused on maximizing shareholder value. In connection with this strategic review, the Board has retained Lazard to serve as financial advisor to the Company. The Company does not intend to comment further on the status or timing of this process, unless or until the Board of Directors has approved a definitive course of action or if it is determined that other disclosure is appropriate. Given the broad nature of this review, there can be no assurance that this strategic review will result in the Company pursuing a transaction or any other particular outcome.

H1 2025 Financial Results:

The Company had previously announced its intention to publish results detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 and the six-months ended June 30, 2025 ("H1 2025 Financials") after the U.S. stock market close on Monday, August 18th, 2025, followed by the Company's management team conference call and webcast to discuss its results on Tuesday, August 19th, 2025.

In preparation for the strategic review and in light of the recent acquisition of Novaestiq, the company has developed a new long-range business plan which was approved by the Board of Directors in August. In consideration of this, management is conducting an expanded evaluation of its operating performance, strategic choices, long-term priorities, and goodwill valuation. This review, which reflects the Company's commitment to disciplined financial stewardship and value creation requires additional analysis of the H1 2025 Financials.

The Company is working diligently to finalize this review and to complete and file the H1 2025 Financials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") within regulatory deadlines and hold the related earnings call as soon as practicable. As a result, the Company will reschedule the publication of the H1 2025 Financials and planned earnings call.

Brand Performance:

2025 is an investment year for the Company's brands, even against the backdrop of market deceleration, with a clear focus on foundational growth initiatives and business transformation. These investments will enhance the Company's platform and sharpen execution, and together with the strength of its brands, position the Company to deliver sustainable, long-term value creation for all stakeholders. At Obagi Medical, investment priorities include the integration of Novaestiq, supply chain restructuring and technology infrastructure optimization, as well as marketing and overhead investments, particularly in international markets. At Milk Makeup, the Company is investing in a new international organization structure, capital investment in fixtures as part of its Ulta Beauty partnership, while supporting the launch of the Company's Amazon Premium Beauty presence. At the Group level, the Company is advancing its data and IT capabilities to unlock new growth opportunities while also strengthening compliance and control frameworks.

Obagi Medical:

Strong growth in core strategic channels moderated by decision to exit a number of non-strategic distribution points in order to set the foundation for profitable growth in the future.

Revenue in the digital channels increased momentum, boosting revenue growth; while the physician-dispensed channel revenue accelerated in the quarter, as previous supply chain constraints began to improve in Q2.

Obagi Medical delivered a strong first half, with revenue from U.S. core strategic channels achieving a combined high single-digit growth, coupled with international acceleration in Q2 in the mid-40s, following launches in the Middle East and the Nordics. The Company intentionally reduced exposure to non-equity-building distribution points. While this deliberate shift weighed on revenue and profitability in the short term, it sharpens focus on sustainable, long-term growth. In parallel, the supply chain restructuring began to yield results in Q2 and is expected to deliver further improvements in the second half and beyond.

As the fastest-growing top-ten professional skincare brand in the U.S. in 20242, Obagi Medical is building on this momentum with unaided brand awareness now leading its medical-grade competitive set1, driven by the Company's direct-to-consumer engine and reinforced by its dermatological brand DNA. This strength underpinned the successful launch of the Retinol + PHA Refining Night Cream, a consumer-centric innovation that is already emerging as a top performer across both digital and physician-dispensed channels.

The acquisition of Novaestiq, a growth-oriented aesthetic and medical dermatological innovations company, along with the U.S. rights to the Obagi Saypha®3 line of hyaluronic acid (HA) injectable gels, effectively doubles Obagi Medical's U.S. addressable market and represents the first step toward realizing the Company's vision of becoming the first dermatological Mega-Brand - uniquely serving all the demanding needs of physicians, patients, and consumers globally, and the first beauty brand to expand into aesthetics.

Obagi Saypha®, currently undergoing FDA approval, is positioned to establish a physician-dispensed moat and unlock a synergistic go-to-market model that leverages the Company's existing scale, ultimately delivering a comprehensive clinic-to-home solution. Backed by advanced proprietary technology, robust clinical data, a reputation for quality and safety, global adoption, and a streamlined portfolio, Obagi Saypha® is poised to accelerate the expansion of the Company's aesthetics offering and reinforce Obagi Medical's leadership in the category.

Milk Makeup:

Q2 U.S. retail sales grew strongly to high-20s despite a challenging retail environment. Improved Hydro Grip Gel Skin Tint stock levels drove a strong quarter-end finish.

International markets experienced a challenging performance and need for incremental investment which the Brand is starting to deploy in the second half of the year.

The brand expanded its digital footprint following a successful launch with Amazon Premium Beauty.



Milk Makeup delivered sequential revenue improvement versus Q1. U.S. Retail sales performance accelerated strongly to high-20s in Q2, with H1 finishing in the high teens, while international retail sales were impacted by retailer inventory reductions and a more U.S.-focused allocation of investment.

In Q2, Milk Makeup expanded its digital presence with the launch of Amazon Premium Beauty. Growth was further fueled by the return of the sold-out blockbuster Hydro Grip Gel Skin Tint, already recognized with six awards, and by expanded distribution through Ulta Beauty at Target.

The brand also extended its high-impact partnership with Nike, most recently with the Nike After Dark Tour, where it engaged 15,000 runners, and through the launch of the Nike Vomero Plus in Hyper Pink paired with a limited-edition Milk Makeup Balmade lip balm, sold exclusively at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Milk Makeup's momentum was reinforced by 22 year-to-date product awards, underscoring the brand's innovation, cultural resonance, and ability to connect with consumers across multiple channels.

Update to Fiscal 2025 Outlook:

In the context of a year of purposeful investment for the future, and against a backdrop of fluid market conditions, the Company is updating its full year outlook. The Company now expects Net Revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits, reflecting first-half performance and a more moderated industry environment. Adjusted EBITDA margins are now anticipated in the low to mid-teens. The relative resilience of profitability highlights the Company's strong operating discipline and ability to manage costs effectively, even as top-line expectations are revised.

1 Google's AdMob, sample: 6,280 women surveyed via AdMob from 7/1-7/3. 2 Among the Top 10 Professional Skin Care Brands in the U.S., according to Kline's 2024 Global Professional Skin Care Series (China, Europe and the U.S.). 3 Saypha® products are not approved medical devices, and each product has a premarket approval (PMA) application under review by the FDA.

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast's ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast's vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand's distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Medical and Milk Makeup (the "Business Combination"). As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com.

Obagi Medical is an industry-leading, advanced skin care line rooted in research and skin biology, refined with a legacy of over 35 years' experience. First known as leaders in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi Medical products are designed to address the appearance of premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. More information about Obagi Medical is available on the brand's website at www.obagi.com.

Founded in 2016, Milk Makeup quickly became a cult-favorite among the beauty community for its values of self-expression and inclusion, captured by its signature "Live Your Look", its innovative formulas, and clean ingredients. The brand creates vegan, cruelty-free, clean formulas and has its Milk Makeup HQ in Downtown NYC. Currently, Milk Makeup offers its products through its U.S. website www.MilkMakeup.com, and retail partners including Sephora globally, Ulta Beauty and Amazon Premium Beauty in the U.S., Space NK and Boots in the United Kingdom and many more.

