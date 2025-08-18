X Financial (NYSE: XYF) Reports Q2 2025 Results: Revenue +66%, Record Loan Originations, Improved Asset Quality

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF), a leading Chinese fintech platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Q2 2025 Highlights
- Total net revenue reached $317.3 million (RMB2,273.1 million), up 65.6% year-over-year ("YoY"), driven by robust loan facilitation growth and healthy platform activity.
- Total loan amount facilitated and originated[1] hit a record RMB38.99 billion (~$5.43 billion), up 71.4% YoY, as borrower demand remained strong. X Financial facilitated and originated approximately 3.72 million loans, with active borrowers rising 73.7% YoY to 2.85 million.
- Net income rose 27.1% YoY to $73.7 million (RMB528.0 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $82.8 million (RMB593.2 million), up 58.3% YoY.
- The 31-60 days delinquency rate decreased to 1.16% (from 1.29% in the same period of 2024) and 91-180 days rate declined to 2.91% (from 4.38% in the same period of 2024).
"Q2 2025 continued our strong momentum, with nearly RMB39 billion in total loan amount facilitated and originated and revenue up 66%," said Kent Li , President of X Financial. "We added over 427,000 active borrowers this quarter, maintained healthy asset quality, and scaled our platform efficiently. These results underscore our disciplined execution and focus on long-term value creation."
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
QoQ
YoY
RMB
RMB
RMB
Total net revenue
1,372,588
1,937,505
2,273,123
17.3 %
65.6 %
Net income
415,303
458,127
528,016
15.3 %
27.1 %
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
374,661
466,766
593,215
27.1 %
58.3 %
Net income per ADS-basic
8.46
10.92
12.60
15.4 %
48.9 %
Net income per ADS-diluted
8.28
10.56
12.00
13.6 %
44.9 %
[1] Represents the total amount of loans that the Company facilitated and originated during the relevant period.
Business Outlook & Share Repurchase Plans
- Business Outlook: Based on current trends, X Financial expects the total loan amount facilitated and originated in the third quarter of 2025 to be in the range of RMB32.0 billion to RMB34.0 billion . This represents a deliberate moderation from record Q2 levels, as management places greater emphasis on asset quality and profitability over pure volume growth. The Company remains attentive to challenges and uncertainties from the evolving regulatory environment, while maintaining confidence in resilient borrower demand and disciplined execution.
- Capital Return to Shareholders: From January 1, 2025 through August 15, 2025, X Financial repurchased an aggregate of approximately 16.7 million Class A ordinary shares, including approximately 2.3 million ADSs, for a total consideration of approximately US$47.7 million under its share repurchase programs. The Company's previous US$50 million repurchase authorization has been fully utilized. The Company now has approximately US$68.2 million remaining under its new US$100 million share repurchase program, which is effective through November 30, 2026. This program underscores the Company's confidence in its long-term growth outlook and its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Repurchases under the program remain subject to market conditions and other factors and may be modified or suspended at management's discretion.
- Declaration of Semi-Annual Dividend: Pursuant to the semi-annual dividend policy, the Board today approved the declaration and payment of a semi-annual dividend of US$0.28 per ADS (approximately US$0.0467 per ordinary share). The holders of the Company's ordinary shares shown on the Company's record at the close of trading on September 26, 2025 (U.S. Eastern Daylight Time) will be entitled to the semi-annual dividend. These shareholders, including the Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary of our ADS program (the "Depositary"), will receive the payments of dividends on or about October 15, 2025 . Dividends to the Company's ADS holders will be paid by the Depositary on or after October 15, 2025 , and the precise timing of receipt will vary based on the processing efficiency of the respective holding brokerage.
"We remain committed to disciplined execution and long-term value creation," said Frank Fuya Zhang , Chief Financial Officer. "Our strong Q2 performance, with GAAP earnings of US$1.76 per ADS and non-GAAP earnings of US$1.98 per ADS, together with our solid balance sheet, position us to return capital while investing in sustainable growth."
Conference Call
X Financial's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 19, 2025 (8:30 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on August 19, 2025).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States:
1-888-346-8982
Hong Kong:
852-301-84992
Mainland China:
4001-201203
International:
1-412-902-4272
Passcode:
X Financial
Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call. A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until August 26, 2025:
United States:
1-877-344-7529
International:
1-412-317-0088
Passcode:
1404098
Additional Information
This press release contains highlights only. For the Company's complete financial results and management's discussion and analysis for the second quarter of 2025, please refer to the Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 19, 2025.
About X Financial
X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company") is a leading Chinese fintech platform. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate and originate loans to prime borrowers under a risk assessment and control system.
For more information, please visit http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance and help investors to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We also believe that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.
We use in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income (loss), (ii) adjusted net income (loss) per basic ADS, (iii) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted ADS, (iv) adjusted net income (loss) per basic share, and (v) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments, gain (loss) from financial investments at equity method and impairment losses on long-term investments. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00 , the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2025, as published in the Federal Reserve Board's H.10 statistical release. Percentages stated in this release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.
Disclaimer
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the followings: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
Use of Projections
This announcement also contains certain financial forecasts (or guidance) with respect to the Company's projected financial results. The Company's independent auditors have not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the projections or guidance for the purpose of their inclusion in this announcement, and accordingly, they did not express an opinion or provide any other form assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this announcement. This guidance should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective results are indicative of the future performance of the Company, or that actual results will not differ materially from those set forth in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of the prospective financial information in this announcement should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will actually be achieved. You should review this information together with the Company's historical information.
For more information, please contact:
X Financial
Mr. Noah Kauffman (Chief Financial Strategy Officer)
E-mail: [email protected]
X Financial
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of December 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2025
As of June 30, 2025
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
984,611
1,152,990
160,951
Restricted cash, net
676,793
788,224
110,032
Accounts receivable and contract assets, net
2,029,550
3,161,642
441,348
Loans receivable from Credit Loans and other loans, net
4,828,317
5,017,643
700,436
Deposits to institutional cooperators, net
1,958,297
2,141,552
298,949
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
34,079
126,514
17,661
Financial guarantee derivative
1,038
12,055
1,683
Deferred tax assets, net
197,713
259,651
36,246
Long-term investments
498,038
508,480
70,981
Property and equipment, net
15,833
18,532
2,587
Intangible assets, net
36,592
37,151
5,186
Financial investments
513,476
426,144
59,487
Other non-current assets
44,951
37,277
5,204
TOTAL ASSETS
11,819,288
13,687,855
1,910,751
LIABILITIES
Payable to investors and institutional funding partners at amortized cost
2,184,086
2,454,750
342,670
Contingent guarantee liabilities
187,641
322,645
45,040
Deferred guarantee income
164,725
323,073
45,099
Short-term borrowings
328,500
401,500
56,047
Accrued payroll and welfare
94,717
77,739
10,852
Other tax payable
279,993
345,598
48,244
Income tax payable
591,491
631,032
88,089
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
941,506
1,334,032
186,223
Other non-current liabilities
27,516
19,924
2,781
Deferred tax liabilities
65,959
56,660
7,909
TOTAL LIABILITIES
4,866,134
5,966,953
832,954
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity:
Common shares (250,678,439 and 245,300,795 shares outstanding as of
207
207
29
Treasury stock
(509,644)
(685,242)
(95,656)
Additional paid-in capital
3,207,028
3,244,966
452,980
Retained earnings
4,174,511
5,083,697
709,657
Other comprehensive income
81,052
77,274
10,787
TOTAL EQUITY
6,953,154
7,720,902
1,077,797
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
11,819,288
13,687,855
1,910,751
X Financial
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
2024
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenues
Loan facilitation service
732,249
1,369,443
191,167
1,346,399
2,447,823
341,703
Post-origination service
154,669
271,407
37,887
307,411
537,448
75,025
Financing income
351,012
319,938
44,662
685,640
630,078
87,955
Guarantee income
45,564
102,570
14,318
78,490
185,498
25,895
Other revenue
89,094
209,765
29,282
162,622
409,781
57,203
Total net revenue
1,372,588
2,273,123
317,316
2,580,562
4,210,628
587,781
Operating costs and expenses:
Origination and servicing
415,071
513,974
71,748
841,618
987,699
137,877
Borrower acquisitions and marketing
323,636
756,264
105,570
572,010
1,465,271
204,544
General and administrative
39,073
49,539
6,915
77,547
101,284
14,139
Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets
9,016
33,360
4,657
17,671
42,408
5,920
Provision for loans receivable
95,865
46,394
6,476
157,405
108,590
15,159
Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities
21,376
207,383
28,950
69,269
271,130
37,848
Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivative
-
(9,574)
(1,336)
-
(14,991)
(2,093)
Provision for credit losses for deposits and other financial assets
5,498
727
101
5,448
1,276
178
Total operating costs and expenses
909,535
1,598,067
223,081
1,740,968
2,962,667
413,572
Income from operations
463,053
675,056
94,235
839,594
1,247,961
174,209
Interest income (expenses), net
(1,818)
3,984
556
(6,109)
1,265
177
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(7,807)
2,101
293
(8,231)
(10,381)
(1,449)
Income (loss) from financial investments[1]
(3,829)
(15,378)
(2,147)
4,498
(19,056)
(2,660)
Other income (loss), net
(657)
221
31
3,388
2,156
301
Income before income taxes
448,942
665,984
92,968
833,140
1,221,945
170,578
Income tax expense
(89,568)
(110,795)
(15,466)
(154,593)
(227,323)
(31,733)
Gain from equity in affiliates, net of tax
824
9,830
1,372
2,869
7,647
1,067
Gain (loss) from financial investments at equity method, net of tax[1]
55,105
(37,003)
(5,165)
97,024
(16,126)
(2,251)
Net income
415,303
528,016
73,709
778,440
986,143
137,661
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income attributable to X Financial shareholders
415,303
528,016
73,709
778,440
986,143
137,661
Net income
415,303
528,016
73,709
778,440
986,143
137,661
Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:
Gain from equity in affiliates
-
184
26
30
184
26
Income (loss) from financial investments
2,294
-
-
4,519
(768)
(107)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
3,970
(2,995)
(418)
5,188
(3,194)
(446)
Comprehensive income
421,567
525,205
73,317
788,177
982,365
137,134
Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
Comprehensive income attributable to X Financial shareholders
421,567
525,205
73,317
788,177
982,365
137,134
Net income per share-basic
1.41
2.10
0.29
2.65
3.91
0.55
Net income per share-diluted
1.38
2.00
0.28
2.60
3.75
0.52
Net income per ADS-basic
8.46
12.60
1.76
15.90
23.46
3.27
Net income per ADS-diluted
8.28
12.00
1.68
15.60
22.50
3.14
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-basic
293,914,248
251,566,501
251,566,501
294,224,447
251,927,644
251,927,644
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-diluted
300,458,575
263,948,357
263,948,357
299,681,672
263,019,346
263,019,346
[1] The Company has revised the presentation of the gain (loss) from financial investments at equity method after income tax expense, which previously reported as "Income (loss) from financial investments" before income tax expense. Additionally, "Impairment losses on long-term investments" accounted under the equity method have been reclassified into the gain (loss) from equity in affiliates after income tax expense. This change in presentation does not affect the net income for any periods presented.
X Financial
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
2024
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
GAAP net income
415,303
528,016
73,709
778,440
986,143
137,661
Less: Income (loss) from financial investments (net of tax of nil)
(3,829)
(15,378)
(2,147)
4,498
(19,056)
(2,660)
Less: Impairment losses on financial investments (net of tax of nil)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Less: Impairment losses on long-term investments (net of tax)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Less: Gain (loss) from financial investments at equity method (net of tax of nil)
55,105
(37,003)
(5,165)
97,024
(16,126)
(2,251)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses (net of tax of nil)
10,634
12,818
1,789
19,946
38,656
5,396
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
374,661
593,215
82,810
696,864
1,059,981
147,968
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share-basic
1.27
2.36
0.33
2.37
4.21
0.59
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share-diluted
1.25
2.25
0.31
2.33
4.03
0.56
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-basic
7.62
14.16
1.98
14.22
25.26
3.53
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS-diluted
7.50
13.50
1.88
13.98
24.18
3.38
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-basic
293,914,248
251,566,501
251,566,501
294,224,447
251,927,644
251,927,644
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding-diluted
300,458,575
263,948,357
263,948,357
299,681,672
263,019,346
263,019,346
SOURCE X Financial