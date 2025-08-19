Anzeige
WKN: 870798 | ISIN: FI0009000277
19.08.25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2025 07:00 Uhr
TietoEVRY Oyj: Inside information: Court ruling on a customer dispute remains valid - contributes to Tietoevry's second-half financial performance

Tietoevry Corporation INSIDE INFORMATION 19 August 2025 8:00 a.m. EEST

On 3 June, the Norwegian Borgarting Court of Appeals issued its judgement on Tietoevry's dispute with Sparebank1 Utvikling. The deadline for any potential appeals to the Supreme Court ended yesterday, 18 August. Neither party has appealed the decision and the court decision from 3 June remains valid.

"Tietoevry and SpareBank1 Utvikling have agreed to revitalize their partnership with a shared commitment of strengthening the competitiveness of the SpareBank1-alliance. Together with SpareBank1 Utvikling, Tietoevry will accelerate the modernization and standardization of technological solutions, aiming to reduce operational costs and boost the alliance's capacity for innovation", comments Endre Rangnes, President and CEO of Tietoevry.

The court ruling on the dispute will result in a positive impact on Tietoevry's second-half 2025 financials. As disclosed in the half-year report, the Borgarting Court of Appeals ruled in June in Tietoevry's favour on an increase of approximately EUR 35 million (NOK 410 million) in fixed fee. Tietoevry Banking will book a fixed fee increase of approximately EUR 24.5 million in the third quarter, EUR 2.2 million in the fourth quarter and EUR 8.6 million during 2026 to its revenue.

Tietoevry will assess the impact of the combination of fixed fee increase, current financial outlook of the businesses and the overall market development on the company's full-year outlook.

For further information, please contact

Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa (at) tietoevry.com

Tietoevry Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ Helsinki

NASDAQ Stockholm

Oslo Børs

Principal Media

Tietoevry is a leading software and digital engineering services company with global market reach and capabilities. We provide customers across different industries with mission-critical solutions through our specialized software businesses* Tietoevry Care, Tietoevry Banking and Tietoevry Industry, as well as our digital engineering business Tietoevry Create. Our 16 000* talented vertical software, design, cloud and AI experts are dedicated to empowering our customers to succeed and innovate with latest technology.

Tietoevry's annual revenue for the continuing businesses* is approximately EUR 2 billion. The company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com

* Tietoevry Tech Services is excluded due to the divestment signed in March 2025. The transaction is expected to close during Q3 2025.


