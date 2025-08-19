TietoEVRY Oyj: Inside information: Court ruling on a customer dispute remains valid - contributes to Tietoevry's second-half financial performance

Tietoevry Corporation INSIDE INFORMATION 19 August 2025 8:00 a.m. EEST

On 3 June, the Norwegian Borgarting Court of Appeals issued its judgement on Tietoevry's dispute with Sparebank1 Utvikling. The deadline for any potential appeals to the Supreme Court ended yesterday, 18 August. Neither party has appealed the decision and the court decision from 3 June remains valid.

"Tietoevry and SpareBank1 Utvikling have agreed to revitalize their partnership with a shared commitment of strengthening the competitiveness of the SpareBank1-alliance. Together with SpareBank1 Utvikling, Tietoevry will accelerate the modernization and standardization of technological solutions, aiming to reduce operational costs and boost the alliance's capacity for innovation", comments Endre Rangnes, President and CEO of Tietoevry.

The court ruling on the dispute will result in a positive impact on Tietoevry's second-half 2025 financials. As disclosed in the half-year report, the Borgarting Court of Appeals ruled in June in Tietoevry's favour on an increase of approximately EUR 35 million (NOK 410 million) in fixed fee. Tietoevry Banking will book a fixed fee increase of approximately EUR 24.5 million in the third quarter, EUR 2.2 million in the fourth quarter and EUR 8.6 million during 2026 to its revenue.

Tietoevry will assess the impact of the combination of fixed fee increase, current financial outlook of the businesses and the overall market development on the company's full-year outlook.

For further information, please contact

Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa (at) tietoevry.com

