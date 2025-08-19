Carrier, a US-based heating solutions provider, said its new AquaSnap 30RQM heat pump system can deliver a water temperature of up to 60 C. The modular system features a heating capacity of 70 kW to 1,125 kW and a cooling capacity of 77 kW to 1,237 kW. TCarrier has launched a new series of air-to-water heat pumps for applications in commercial buildings. "The AquaSnap 30RQM is a high-efficiency reversible heat pump with a compact, expandable design and smart controls that make it simple to manage," the manufacturer said in a statement. "It's designed to perform reliably at low ambient temperatures ...

