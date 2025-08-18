KEYTO Group AB: KEYTO Group announces Q2 2025 financial results

KEYTO Group is pleased to announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

GROUP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales increased by 23% to MSEK 611 (495), driven by a larger customer base within Cleaning and acquisitions within business areas Appliances and Cleaning

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 74% to MSEK 67 (39), corresponding to a margin of 11.0 percent (7.8).



Magnus Agervald, CEO of KEYTO Group;

"Q2 2025 was characterized by strong operational performance, stable growth, and improved margins, despite a continued challenging macroeconomic environment. Net sales increased by 23 percent and adjusted EBITDA rose by 74 percent. Four strategic acquisitions strengthen our service offering, our geographic presence and create new synergy opportunities, while investments in CRM and sustainability, including the publication of our first sustainability report, prepare us for the future. With a strong finish to the quarter and a growing customer base, we are well positioned for continued growth and value creation in the second half of the year.



As we enter the second half of the year, my optimism remains intact. The strong finish to the second quarter, our growing customer base, and our portfolio of companies with high strategic alignment position us well for continued growth and value creation in the second half of the year. I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all our customers for their trust, and to our employees for their exceptional commitment and efforts."

About Us

We are KEYTO. We unlock people's quality of life through the power of our one-stop destination. We promise ease of mind by providing easy access to outstanding home services. Through the various companies within KEYTO Group, we offer a wide range of services - including appliance installation and maintenance, cleaning, gardening, and much more.

Every day, our 4,000+ employees strive to exceed expectations. As part of our ambitious growth journey, we continue to expand both organically and through strategic acquisitions. We're always open to partnering with like-minded companies that share our vision of delivering exceptional home services.

Visit keytogroup.com for more information.