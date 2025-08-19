Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.08.2025
Neue E-Geld-Lizenz katapultiert diese Aktie in die Champions League
19.08.2025 09:54 Uhr
chinadiplomacy.org.cn: Russian scholar calls for equitable global governance reform

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadiplomacy.org.cn on the global governance reform:

A Russian academic called for reform of global governance systems to better advance social justice, arguing at a BRICS forum that current international structures perpetuate inequality.

Boris Guseletov, researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences, said at the main forum of the BRICS Seminar on Governance and Cultural Exchange Forum 2025 that despite decades of progress since World War II, structural problems persist in international relations.

He cited the 1945 U.N. Charter and the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights as foundational steps toward establishing justice in global governance. Moveover, the 2015 Sustainable Development Goals helped transform abstract concepts into concrete action plans for building fair and equitable societies, he said.

Current challenges, however, include power imbalances in international institutions where some groups lack equal representation, and systemic economic and gender inequalities, Guseletov said.

Guseletov pointed to regional organizations as examples of more equitable governance models. BRICS recently expanded to include Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Iran and Ethiopia, representing over half of the world's population. This makes BRICS an even more important platform for Global South nations, Guseletov said.

Meanwhile, the European Union has deployed several policy tools to address socio-economic inequalities, including the European Social Fund and the Charter of Fundamental Rights. Similarly, the African Union has implemented the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and Agenda 2063 to integrate social justice principles into member nations' governance structures.

These efforts have demonstrated that social justice can be achieved through collaborative and context-sensitive approaches tailored to the specific challenges faced by different regions, according to Guseletov.

"The synergy between technology, social media and global governance is crucial for advancing social justice worldwide," Guseletov said.

The BRICS forum, co-hosted by the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, China International Communications Group and the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, was held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 30, 2025.

Russian scholar calls for equitable global governance reform
http://en.chinadiplomacy.org.cn/2025-08/12/content_118021654.shtml

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/russian-scholar-calls-for-equitable-global-governance-reform-302533233.html

