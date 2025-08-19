Researchers in Egypt have developed new control strategies for managing frequency fluctuations during deloading of a photovoltaic plant. The proposed methodology combines a proportional-integral controller along with a rate of change of frequency controller. A research group led by scientists from Egypt's Cairo University has developed a novel control strategy for frequency fluctuations during the deloading of PV systems. "This paper evaluates the performance of the conventional PV deloaded system controller and showcases its limitations," the academic said. "An important contribution of this ...

