OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation providing innovative solutions for warehouse document and mail automation, will showcase its advanced warehouse automation technology at the International Materials Handling Exhibition (IMHX), scheduled for September 9 to 11, 2025, at the NEC Birmingham in the UK. IMHX is the UK's largest and longest-running event for the intralogistics, warehousing and supply chain management industries, drawing more than 10,000 attendees from across the UK and beyond.

"The team at OPEX is excited to attend IMHX 2025 and to showcase our latest advancements in warehouse automation," said Alex Stevens, President, Warehouse Automation, OPEX. "As the original innovators in the mixed item sortation space, we've spent years redefining what's possible-and we continue to push the boundaries today. Our most recent innovation provides a turnkey solution for sorting, retrieval, and delivery of goods and we're proud to present it for the first time in Europe."

Making its debut at Booth A100 is OPEX Sure Sort® X with OPEX Xtract the next generation in high-speed automated sortation and order retrieval. Introduced in 2024, Sure Sort X with Xtract is the only fully adaptable, turnkey offering in the marketplace that automates multiple manual tasks sorting, retrieving and packaging orders with a one-touch solution, increasing efficiency and directly addressing labor challenges.

The most versatile and robust industrial sorting solution available, Sure Sort X is unmatched in its compact footprint, performance rates, cost-effectiveness and adaptability to meet specific needs. When Sure Sort X is paired with Xtract OPEX's revolutionary new automated order retrieval system the task of retrieving totes and transferring their contents into shipping containers is fully automated as well, eliminating the need to manually sort and transfer boxes downstream.

OPEX Sure Sort X with Xtract has been shortlisted in two categories for The Archies Awards, celebrating excellence in the material handling and intralogistics sectors. The newest OPEX system was nominated in the categories of Excellence in Automation and Technology Innovator. Award winners will be announced at IMHX on September 10, 2025.

Earlier this year, Sure Sort with Xtract was recognized with the prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025. The annual Red Dot Award design competition is regarded as one of the best-known and largest in the world. This is the second consecutive year OPEX has received the Red Dot Award, having been recognized in 2024 for its Infinity® AS/RS, an advanced system engineered for unlimited flexibility and scalability.

At its IMHX booth, OPEX will also feature a wireless iBOT® robotic vehicle from the Infinity® AS/RS. Infinity iBOTs have the capacity to access all inventory and port stations, moving freely underneath and throughout the system without any wasted mechanical motion, saving both time and cost.

In addition, the OPEX booth will include a static display of the Perfect Pick AS/RS, a robotic goods-to-person picking solution engineered to dramatically improve speed, efficiency and reliability.

The industry experts from OPEX will be onsite to discuss the company's entire portfolio of automated warehouse solutions, all designed to improve workflow, reduce costs and drive efficiencies in infrastructure.

OPEX is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, serving as a trusted partner for five decades now. The company continues to provide multi-generational industry expertise, a proven track record developing first-class automation capabilities and advanced engineering, and a heritage of excellence.

OPEX® Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ-and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia-OPEX has nearly 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future. The year 2025 marks the company's 50th anniversary under the multigenerational ownership and leadership of the Stevens family.

