Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+62% Kurspotenzial: Jetzt handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.08.2025 10:18 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sungrow Hydrogen: Sungrow Unveils Cutting-Edge Hydrogen Technology Lab in Germany, Powering Global Green Hydrogen Innovation

MUNICH, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow Research Center has established a European Hydrogen Technology Laboratory in Munich, Germany, reinforcing its commitment to global green hydrogen innovation. Strategically located at Munich Airport Business Park, the lab serves as a key hub for advancing water electrolysis and Power-to-X (P2X) technologies, aligning with Europe's stringent hydrogen development standards.

Sungrow European Hydrogen Technology Lab

Safety-Compliant, Multifunctional Testing Platform

The lab is designed as a state-of-the-art, safety-first facility, fully compliant with German regulations (ASiG, GefStoffV, and BG RCI). Equipped with an 8-fold ventilation system and real-time hydrogen/oxygen monitoring, it ensures secure operations for its diverse, international team members. The platform integrates material fabrication, component testing, and digital data analysis, forming a closed-loop R&D chain from material development to system validation.

Advanced Capabilities for Global Innovation

The facility currently houses four specialized labs - Physical, Optical, Chemical, and Electrochemical labs- featuring 3D printing, SEM microscopy, and high-precision PEM assembly capabilities. Designed with significant expansion capacity, the laboratory has reserved ample space to accommodate future technological developments and testing needs. It leverages globally renowned test stations to deliver pressurized electrochemical characterization with unmatched accuracy.

As part of Sungrow Hydrogen's global technology strategy, this Munich lab joins its industry-leading 30MW water electrolysis hydrogen production empirical platform, key materials research center and product research center to form a complete innovation chain. Through localized research and international collaboration, Sungrow Hydrogen, in collaboration with Sungrow Research Center, is tackling critical industry challenges to accelerate the commercialization of green hydrogen solutions worldwide. This strategic investment strengthens its technological leadership while driving the hydrogen industry forward.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753323/Sungrow_European_Hydrogen_Technology_Lab.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-unveils-cutting-edge-hydrogen-technology-lab-in-germany-powering-global-green-hydrogen-innovation-302533244.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.