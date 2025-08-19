AlzeCure Pharma livestreams event about the pain project ACD440 and the opportunities within orphan drugs

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, invites you to a live broadcast event on August 27 at 2:00 PM around the phase II drug candidate ACD440, with Dimitrina Chukova from Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden, as an invited guest speaker.

The purpose of the event is to present the background and opportunities surrounding the company's drug candidate Painless ACD440, including the recent orphan drug designation in the US and the opportunities to develop ACD440 as a drug for the treatment of the rare disease erythromelalgia. The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session where there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Presenters from AlzeCure are Martin Jönsson, CEO, and Märta Segerdahl, Chief Medical Officer.

The presentation is taking place in collaboration with Finwire, does not require pre-registration and can be followed via: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/alzecure-pharma/seminarium/

The presentation, which is in English, will also be available afterwards on AlzeCure's website https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/ .

Agenda:

14:00 Introduction to AlzeCure Pharma and project status - Martin Jönsson, CEO, AlzeCure Pharma

14:05 The orphan drug market - past, present and future - Dimitrina Chukova, Karolinska Institutet

14:20 ACD440 - opportunities in erythromelalgia - Märta Segerdahl, CMO

- Background, erythromelalgia

- Orphan drug status and collaboration with the FDA

14:40 Q & A - Martin Westerlund, moderator FinWire

14:55 Closing remarks and conclusion - Martin Jönsson

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure ® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore ® , Alzstatin ® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore has received an EU grant from the European Innovation Council and is being prepared for phase 2. Alzstatin focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results and orphan designation from the FDA, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

About erythromelalgia

Erythromelalgia is a rare condition that affects just over 13 in 100,000 people and causes burning pain, redness, warmth and swelling, most often in the feet or hands. The symptoms are worsened by heat and relieved by cold. The disease can be primary (inherited) or secondary to other conditions, as part of autoimmune diseases, as a side effect of certain medications, or an effect of certain blood disorders (e.g. polycythemia vera or essential thrombocythemia). The cause is believed to be a combination of disturbances in the nervous system's pain signaling and the function of the thinnest blood vessels. Treatment focuses on relieving symptoms, often with cooling, pain medications and sometimes drugs that affect blood flow or nerve signals.

Erythromelalgia is a very painful condition characterized by burning pain, which occurs in sudden attacks triggered by heat, either in the environment or locally. These attacks can last for several hours, and recur from a few times a week to several times a day. Patients often describe the pain as if the skin is "burning".

Cooling the painful area is the most effective relief, while despite the frequent trials of many drugs, there is no established effective treatment. Frequent or prolonged cooling as a treatment often leads to severe frostbite and infection, which can be life-threatening.

The disease greatly affects quality of life. Walking, standing or just being in warm environments or wearing shoes that get hot can be unbearable. Many have difficulty managing their jobs, experience sleep problems and suffer from isolation.

About orphan drugs

Orphan drugs are used to treat, prevent or diagnose a rare disease - that is, a disease that affects no more than 5 in 10,000 people in the EU. In the US, the limit is a maximum of 200,000 people with the disease.

To encourage the development of such drugs, authorities offer special benefits, e.g.:

Prolonged market exclusivity

Scientific advice from pharmaceutical authorities

Reduced fees for approval applications

Orphan drugs are important because they make it possible to treat patients with rare and often serious diseases who might otherwise not have received treatment. Furthermore, the price of orphan drugs is often significantly higher than that of other medicines.

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson O Märta Segerdahl AlzeCure Pharma

Attachments

AlzeCure Pharma livestreams event about the pain project ACD440 and the opportunities within orphan drugs

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alzecure-pharma-livestreams-event-about-the-pain-project-acd440-and-t-1062723