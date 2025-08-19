UAE-based Global South Utilities has begun construction on a 50 MW solar project with 10 MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the Central African Republic. UAE-based renewables developer Global South Utilities has started work on a 50 MW solar project with 10 MWh of BESS in the Central African Republic. The Sakaï solar project is expected to provide electricity to more than 300,000 households once completed, with the BESS helping to enhance grid stability and ensure continuous power availability. According to a statement published by the Emirates News Agency, a groundbreaking ceremony ...

