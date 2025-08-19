ConTech Pioneer innDex Strengthens Leadership with Four Strategic Appointments

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction technology leader innDex is accelerating its growth with the appointment of four influential leaders - a bold step that reaffirms its mission to redefine the future of construction through innovation and industry transformation.

The new additions to the leadership team are:

Luca Duffy, appointed Head of Product, joins innDex after a distinguished career at AtkinsRéalis. Combining a foundation in Mechanical Engineering with deep expertise in digital transformation, Luca has successfully guided products from inception to global scale, introducing cutting-edge solutions that elevate service delivery across sectors and geographies.





Yasmeen Hassoun-Allen, taking on the role of Head of Marketing, brings over 13 years of driving growth for B2B SaaS brands in Pharma, EdTech, HealthTech, Social Care Software, and Logistics. Over the past seven years, she has built and led high-performing teams, launched global marketing functions from the ground up, and crafted strategies that position businesses for sustained market success.





Pietro Leo, stepping in as Head of Customer Success, joins with 13 years of construction industry expertise spanning information management, client onboarding, and platform scaling. His portfolio covers residential, commercial, and rail projects, overseeing seamless information delivery, handover processes, and on-site systems.





Savannah Lawrence, named Customer Success Manager, draws on four years as a Civil Engineer with Stantec's design team in the water sector. She has managed projects from concept to completion under design-and-build frameworks and gained valuable on-site leadership experience as Assistant Site Manager, liaising with clients, site teams, and subcontractors to maximise project performance.

These appointments mark a deliberate investment in innDex's core pillars - product excellence, market impact, and customer success - enabling a unified, strategic approach that sharpens the user experience and solidifies the brand's position as the company scales. They also pave the way for an enhanced organisational structure to be unveiled soon.

Over the past 12 months, innDex has doubled in size and now operates in 27 countries across 5 continents. The platform supports over 52,000 companies on 2,500 active sites, representing £255 billion in total project value and tracking 215 million site hours.

"This is a defining moment for innDex," said George Smithies, Co-Founder of innDex. "With strong leadership now embedded across product, marketing, and customer success, we're primed to scale with purpose, deepen our client partnerships, and deliver meaningful change across the sector. We are thrilled to welcome our new colleagues and look forward to advancing our mission together. On behalf of everyone at innDex, I also want to thank Charlie for his exceptional contribution and wish him every success for the future."

The recruitment drive was supported by outgoing COO Charlie Versi, whose strategic insight was instrumental in securing top-tier talent. His role in shaping this crucial growth phase leaves a lasting impact.

About innDex:

innDex delivers next-generation workforce management solutions engineered for the construction industry. Founded by Civil Engineers, the platform streamlines project delivery with innovative, fully digital tools that drive efficiency, enhance safety, and ensure compliance.

