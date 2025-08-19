DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 19-Aug-2025 / 09:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: DALATA HOTEL GROUP PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 14/08/2025 6. Date on which issuer notified: 18/08/2025 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or Below 3% Below 3% Below 3% 211,483,988 reached Position of previous notification 3.004% 0.00% 3.004% (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) IE00BJMZDW83 SUBTOTAL A Below 3% Below 3% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be instrument datex Conversion Periodxi acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights exercised/converted. Right of recall over securities lending at any time at any time 63 0.00% agreements SUBTOTAL B.1 Below 3% Below 3% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights Period xi SUBTOTAL B.2 Below 3% Below 3% 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Namexv equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher than the or is higher than the the notifiable threshold notifiable notifiable threshold threshold Morgan Stanley Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Morgan Stanley Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley International Limited Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Glasgow on 18/08/2025.

August 19, 2025 04:04 ET (08:04 GMT)