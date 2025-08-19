The Dominican Republic has launched a tender for up to 600 MW of solar and wind capacity, requiring projects to include at least four hours of battery storage to support stability in the National Interconnected Electric System (SENI). From ESS News The Superintendency of Electricity (SIE) has approved Resolution SIE-092-2025-LCE, establishing the technical and regulatory basis for a tender for up to 600 MW of new solar and wind generation capacity. The electricity generated will be bought by distribution companies under dollar-denominated, long-term power purchase agreements, backed by end-user ...

