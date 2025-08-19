Elliptic partners with Monerium, driving streamlined compliance and regulation across EURe stable coin and other products

Real-time, multi-chain compliance significantly cuts manual intervention, empowering the secure expansion of Monerium's EURe stablecoin and other operations.

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliptic , the global leader in digital asset decisioning has partnered with Monerium , an authorized and regulated Electronic Money Institution (EMI), to streamline compliance, automate cross-chain AML screening, and offer real-time monitoring to manage regulatory requirements efficiently.

In 2019, Monerium became the first company to receive an EMI license, allowing it to issue e-money on blockchain networks. Fully compliant with MiCA regulations, Monerium's EURe stablecoin enables seamless cross-border payments between traditional banking systems and blockchain ecosystems. With over €4 billion transacted, EURe has become the most widely used stablecoin in Europe by transaction volume.

To ensure that Monerium continues to meet compliance requirements under MiCA as it expands blockchain support and launches new services under its recently secured VASP license, Monerium has onboarded Elliptic's Lens, Investigator, and Navigator tools. This will provide automated AML screening, real-time transaction monitoring, and the cross-chain investigation solutions Monerium needs to handle surges in transaction volumes safely and efficiently. Ecosystem monitoring is essential for issuers to allow them to maintain the reputational and ethical integrity of a stablecoin. Through Elliptic's ecosystem monitoring, Monerium can be proactive about how EURe is used and help prevent misuse once it's in circulation.

Gísli Kristjánsson, Co-Founder and CEO of Monerium commented: "Operating as a stablecoin issuer is not without challenges from intricate regulatory frameworks, to ensuring strict adherence to compliance standards. Other risks include market instability, potential cybersecurity threats, and legal uncertainties tied to evolving regulations. Elliptic's speed and agility when it comes to integration and product is unmatched. Its technology provides us with the tools to mitigate risks, ensure compliance, and enhance interoperability across multiple blockchain networks, enhancing the trust and security we offer to our customers."

Monerium's decision to integrate Elliptic's solutions was also driven by the robust and comprehensive cross-chain analytics capabilities covering over 50 blockchains. With customizable risk rules tailored specifically to Monerium's client base, and the ability to seamlessly integrate EURe across multiple chains, these tools significantly reduce manual compliance interventions, invaluable to Monerium's operational efficiency. Importantly, it will provide real-time monitoring of high-risk activities and offer strategic insights into token flows, critical for Monerium's growth ambitions.

Jackson Hull, CTO at Elliptic, said:"As stablecoin adoption and regulation continue to advance globally, compliance requirements for issuers are intensifying. In Europe, the growth of euro-denominated stablecoins is a growing priority, with stablecoins increasingly viewed as an entry point into digital assets for institutions. By leveraging Elliptic's deep expertise in blockchain analytics, Monerium will be well-positioned to meet these evolving requirements, scaling operations, detecting fraudulent activity, and maintaining transparency to protect users and uphold the integrity of the EURe stablecoin."

To learn more about Elliptic, visit https://www.elliptic.co/

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the leader in digital asset decisioning, we have built the most comprehensive platform for efficiently extracting crypto data and intelligence across blockchains with the greatest accuracy.

Our platform's unrivalled uptime, scalability, depth and breadth of our data and intelligence means exacting organizations choose Elliptic for their compliance, risk management, intelligence operations and blockchain infrastructure needs.

Founded in 2013, Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Washington D.C., Dubai, Singapore and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About Monerium

Monerium was founded with the goal of enabling businesses and individuals to send and receive money online peer-to-peer without intermediaries. Monerium enables individuals, companies, and platforms to securely manage and automate the flow of money on and off blockchains.

Monerium is the parent company of Monerium EMI, a regulated Electronic Money Issuer licensed to operate in the 27 European Union Member States, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and the UK. Monerium EMI is the first and only electronic money issuer to offer e-money on blockchains and to offer seamless transfers between blockchains and bank accounts.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elliptic-partners-with-monerium-driving-streamlined-compliance-and-regulation-across-eure-stable-coin-and-other-products-302532467.html