The new FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam Series delivers easy and reliable hygiene in every corner thanks to steam cleaning and its stretch function.

Dust, crumbs, or stubborn stains can make daily cleaning a tedious task. Dried-on milk spills in the kitchen or crusted mud stains in the hallway are no longer a challenge. With the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam, Tineco is breaking new ground, transforming floor care into a simple, efficient, and hygienic experience.

Tineco launches the new FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam Series.

Innovation Meets Everyday Life

The FLOOR ONE S7 Steam Series from Tineco offers cordless wet-and-dry cleaning solutions for various needs. The new FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam combines the strengths of two successful products in a single device: the flexibility of the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch and the powerful steam cleaning of the FLOOR ONE S7 Steam. Thanks to 140 °C HyperSteam technology, even dried-on stains are effortlessly removed without chemical cleaners. The steam loosens dirt while the smart iLoop sensor system automatically adjusts cleaning power. Whether under the sofa, behind the dining table, or in tight corners, nothing goes untouched, as the ultra-flexible Lay-Flat design allows the device to tilt 180°, easily reaching the most difficult areas.

Reliable Cleaning

Its DualBlock Anti-Tangle system prevents hair from wrapping around the brush or clogging the suction path, while SilentDry hygienically dries the brush quietly and efficiently. With up to 80 minutes of runtime, it enables thorough cleaning of large areas without interruption.

Corner-to-Corner Precision: Edge Cleaning

Thanks to triple-edge cleaning, automatic self-maintenance, and an intuitive LED display, floor care has never been easier. For families, this means less stress; for pet owners, improved hygiene; and for anyone who values a well-kept home, a tangible boost in quality of life.

Price and Availability

The FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam is now available in dark blue at the Tineco Store and on Amazon for €699 (RRP).

Elegant in Black from September at OTTO and Cyberport

Starting in September, the product will also be available as the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Steam Plus at OTTO and Cyberport in black, offering a sleek look for the home. The Plus version comes with an additional brush roller and a spare dry filter.

About Tineco

Tineco (/'t?nko?/) was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit tineco.com.

