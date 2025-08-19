Anzeige
19.08.2025 11:14 Uhr
Fotor AI Agent "Sisi" Launches to Simplify Image and Video Creation

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fotor, a leading AI-driven creative platform for photo editing, graphic design, and image/video generation, today announced the launch of Fotor AI Agent ("Sisi"), an intelligent assistant designed to streamline visual content creation through a conversational interface.

Type or say your idea with Fotor AI agent to edit images, create product images and more visual content.

Powered by advanced AI, Fotor AI Agent produces high-quality, customised image and video edits in seconds. With a simple upload and natural language prompt, users can enhance portraits, create branded product visuals, or generate promotional videos instantly - no technical skills required. Fotor Agent turns creative ideas into professional results with remarkable speed and ease.

Meet Fotor Agent, Your Personal AI Assistant

Effortless Workflow, Exceptional Results

With Fotor AI Agent, users no longer need to navigate multiple complex tools. By describing the desired effect in plain language, they receive polished, high-quality image or video results instantly - all through intelligent chat interface that simplifies the editing process.

Smart, Continuous Editing

Fotor AI Agent retains image context and editing history, allowing users to make continuous refinements without the need to re-upload. Edits can be applied iteratively and intuitively within the same session, saving time and enhancing productivity.

Create Image & Video with AI Precision

Through a simple chat, Fotor AI Agent empowers anyone to create images and videos with ease. From removing backgrounds, and applying creative styles to generating 3D avatars, product mock-ups, and making videos- users simply describe what they want, and receive high-quality results in seconds. Transforming casual edits into commercial-grade visuals, Fotor AI Agent redefines the future of visual creation.

Fotor AI Agent for Everyone, Everywhere

Fotor AI Agent, affectionately known as "Sisi," is your creative partner on web and mobile. Whether editing product photos or styling social media content, simply describe your idea and get instant, high-quality results-no design skills required.

About Fotor

Fotor is a leading AI-powered creative platform for photo editing, graphic design, and image/video generation. Serving millions of users worldwide, Fotor offers a full suite of AI tools available on web, desktop, and mobile. Dedicated to making professional-quality visual creation accessible to everyone, Fotor continues to innovate and empower users to turn ideas into stunning realities in seconds. Learn more at www.fotor.com.

Press Contact:
Coran Huang
Email: coran@fotor.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2751230/PR_1x___Prnewwswire.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fotor-ai-agent-sisi-launches-to-simplify-image-and-video-creation-302532121.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
