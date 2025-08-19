Anzeige
19.08.2025 11:34 Uhr
Fotor Launches AI Agent "Sisi" - Redefines the Future of Photo & Video Creation

Chat with Fotor AI Agent to edit images, design graphics, and create videos in seconds-no design skills needed

Chat with Fotor AI Agent by prompt input and voice commands to create all kinds of beautiful images.

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2025today unveiled Fotor AI Agent, a groundbreaking AI-powered assistantthat lets anyone edit photos, create images, and even produce videos in seconds, simply by speaking or typing. No complex tools. No learning curve. Just professional-quality results, instantly.

Combining advanced AI capabilities with effortless operation, Fotor AI Agentunderstands complex instructions, identifies subjects with precision, and delivers stunning creative outputs at exceptional speed-unlocking an unprecedented level of creative freedom for everyone.

Unlocking Intelligent and Seamless AI Creativity with Fotor AI Agent

The Fotor AI Agent makes creating and improving images and videos simple and smooth, adapting to users' needs while allowing edits to build upon previous changes, delivering high-quality results across all kinds of projects.

Smarter, Faster, and More Intuitive
Powered by cutting-edge AI technology, the Fotor AI Agent continuously learns and evolves, offering intelligent suggestions that streamline workflows. With just a conversation by speaking or typing to Fotor AI Agent, users can bring ideas to life from subtle edits to complex creative transformations. By understanding context and anticipating user needs, it boosts productivity, unlocks advanced creative techniques, and makes professional-quality visual creation effortless for everyone.

Versatile Editing for Photos and Videos
From casual selfies and product photography to complex design projects and reference-based image or video generation, the Fotor AI Agent adapts seamlessly to a wide range of creative tasks. Its intuitive interface ensures users at any skill level can achieve professional-quality results without navigating complex menus or adjusting sliders manually.

Memory-Enabled Continuous Editing
One of the most innovative features of the Fotor AI Agent is its memory capability, supporting multi-round editing across sessions. With semantic understanding and subject recognition, it accurately interprets complex instructions, allowing users to refine images or videos consistently and efficiently.

About Fotor
Fotor is a leading AI-driven platform for image editingand AI-powered generation of images and videos, providing intuitive professional tools that empower millions of users worldwide to create stunning visuals quickly, effortlessly, and with creative freedom. Try our Fotor Agent now.

Media Contact:
CONTACT: Coran Huang
EMAIL: coran@fotor.com
WEB: www.fotor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f3dbc00-1473-4f31-9705-a9286836c95f



