Teqram, a specialist in robots for the metal-working industry, has installed two AI-powered EasyGrinder systems at Accurate Metal Products (AMP) marking the first U.S. deployment of this technology. The installation underscores Teqram's commitment to advancing robotic grinding capabilities in American manufacturing, while AMP's decision to invest in two systems from the outset reflects its drive to lead through innovation and efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250819917738/en/

Robotic grinding without programming: Teqram's EasyGrinder enhances precision and efficiency at Accurate Metal Products in the U.S.

The EasyGrinder systems are now operating at AMP's Milwaukee, WI and Rockford, IL facilities, accelerating the company's innovation roadmap and improving throughput of oxy-fuel and plasma-cut metal parts.

"Teqram's vision-guided automation improves quality of finishing operations and decreases the cost per part" said Teqram's CEO, Frans Tollenaar. "Deploying two systems at AMP shows how quickly fabricators can scale our grinding robot. It also proves the decisiveness of AMP as a pioneer."

The EasyGrinder pairs AI-enhanced 3D vision with Teqram's control software to autonomously scan and identify parts, then generate optimal handling, flipping and processing strategies including automatic tool changes. Using industry hand tools such as pneumatic chisels and angle grinders, the system removes slag and lead-ins, rounds edges and cleans interior diameters to deliver consistent part quality, faster cycle times and reduced manual labor. Teqram's intuitive software and simple user interface eliminate the need for traditional robot programming, enabling rapid deployment and easy on-floor adjustments.

"These machines help us maintain the high standards our customers expect, while making life easier for our skilled tradespeople," said AMP owner Woody Alverson. "It's not about replacing people it's about enhancing precision and freeing up time for more valuable work."

Founded in 1995 and ISO 9001 certified, AMP serves OEMs across mining, energy, agriculture and defense. With two full-service facilities in the Midwest, AMP pairs cutting, steel processing, Blanchard grinding, and blasting with modern automation. AMP procured the robot systems through Automated Fabrication Systems (AFS), Teqram's North American partner with 25+ years deploying fabricator automation.

To further expand in North America, Teqram is an exhibitor at the Fabtech in September.

Learn more at teqram.com and ampflame.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250819917738/en/

Contacts:

AMP Media Contact:

William Alverson

Operations

Accurate Metal Products

will.alverson@ampflame.com +1 414-380-4844

www.ampflame.com



Automated Fabrication Systems Media Contact:

Marten Weidgraaf

Sales

mw@AutoFabSys.com +1 847-867-6187

www.AutoFabSys.com



Teqram Media Contact:

Bjørn van Til

Marketing

b.van.til@teqram.com |+31 38 750 86 68

www.teqram.com