Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF) ("Atlas Critical Minerals" or the "Company"), an exploration company focused on critical minerals for defense applications and electrification, is pleased to announce the filing of a Technical Report Summary ("TRS") under the U.S. guidelines of Item 1300 of Regulation S-K ("Regulation S-K 1300") for its Alto do Paranaíba Rare Earth Elements and Titanium Project ("Project"), located in the western region of Minas Gerais State, Brazil. The TRS was prepared by SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS"), a premier mineral evaluation company, and validates the presence of high-grade mineralization for both rare earths and titanium. Geologists Marc-Antoine Laporte and Yann Camus from SGS are Qualified Persons for the Project under Regulation S-K 1300. SGS is well-known as a global leader in testing, inspection and certification of mineral properties and projects. The TRS was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed at this link: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1684688/000164117225023742/ex96-1.htm.

The TRS validates the geological potential of the Alto do Paranaíba Project which spans 16 mineral rights 100% owned by the Company, all strategically positioned within the Mata da Corda Group formation known for the occurrence of both rare earths and titanium. The geological exploration of the Project has been divided into three groupings for mineral rights, for ease of logistics (Blocks 1, 2, and 3) as seen in Figure 1 of this release.





Figure 1 - Exploration blocks of the Alto do Paranaíba Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6728/263023_abbb94ee84768a38_002full.jpg

Key Highlights from the Technical Report

High-Grade Surface Sampling Results (809 samples analyzed):

608 samples exceeded 1,000 ppm TREO

121 samples exceeded 3,000 ppm TREO

205 samples exceeded 10% TiO2

Block 3 delivered the highest grades including 28,870 ppm TREO with 16.5% TiO2

Select Drilling Intercepts from Initial 144-meter Auger Program (11 drill holes):

DHTI-001: 12 meters @ 5,961 ppm TREO and 13.3% TiO2

DHTI-002: 6 meters @ 7,729 ppm TREO and 12.5% TiO2

DHCA-00001: 4.3 meters @ 4,706 ppm TREO and 15.1% TiO2

Consistent High-Grade Mineralization Across All Blocks:

Block 1 averages: 3,228 ppm TREO, 12.7% TiO2, 760 ppm MREO

Block 2 averages: 2,364 ppm TREO, 11% TiO2, 522 ppm MREO

Block 3 averages: 4,906 ppm TREO, 12% TiO2, 1,352 ppm MREO

Comprehensive Three-Phase Exploration Program

The TRS recommends a strategic three-phase exploration program designed to advance the project toward initial resource estimates. Such program includes 13,000 meters of drilling across the three exploration blocks, comprehensive geophysical surveys including drone magnetometry and LiDAR, as well as metallurgical testing.

"This initial Technical Report for our Alto do Paranaiba Project represents a major milestone for Atlas Critical Minerals," stated Marc Fogassa, Chairman and CEO of Atlas Critical Minerals. "We are very encouraged by the consistent high-grade mineralization for rare earths and titanium seen across all tested mineral rights."

Strategic Advantages and Geological Characteristics

The TRS indicates that the Alto do Paranaíba Project benefits from numerous strategic advantages for exploration. The Project geological potential for mineralization across a large area, as the initial positive results were seen across many different mineral rights. The mineralization of rare earths and titanium occurred in layers close to the surface thus favoring any future extraction by open-pit modality. And consistent grades were confirmed across all tested mineral rights, with initial auger drilling from 11 drill holes delivering results that validated the widespread mineralization. Additionally, the Project location enjoys robust infrastructure, including power, water, and roads.

The Mata da Corda formation is known to host rare earth oxides and titanium mineralization. This geological unit is composed of volcanoclastic rocks from both the Capacete Formation and volcanic rocks from the Patos Formation, with lithotypes consisting of titanium-rich minerals embedded in a clayey matrix. The strong positive correlation between rare earths elements and titanium, combined with the geological unit's high responsiveness to magnetic surveys due to its intense magnetism, renders the deposits highly amenable to geophysical exploration and enhances targeting precision for the Company's planned future drilling programs.

The Company's objective, as stated in the TRS, is to "rapidly issue a resource estimate and, in the medium term, develop an integrated mine and processing plant project for the beneficiation of rare earth oxides and titanium."

The TRS is also available on the Company's website at www.atlascriticalminerals.com.

About Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation

Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF) controls a large portfolio of critical mineral rights in Brazil, encompassing over 575,000 acres, and including projects in rare earths, titanium, and graphite - minerals essential for defense applications and electrification.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Critical Minerals and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2025. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation