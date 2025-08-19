Anzeige
19.08.2025 12:06 Uhr
G-P Introduces Next Generation of Agentic AI-Powered G-P Employer of Record (EOR)

Built on a serverless, event-driven platform and advanced agentic AI, G-P EOR delivers frictionless self-service global employment

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY - G-P (Globalization Partners), recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced the next generation of G-P Employer of Record (EOR) to deliver a compliant global employment solution that enables HR teams to effortlessly expand globally with autonomy and efficiency. Built on a serverless, event-driven platform and advanced agentic AI, G-P EOR delivers frictionless self-service compliant global employment in more than 180 countries. G-P EOR is powered by G-P's Global Compliance Engine (GCE), the first knowledge base with actionable, real-time compliance and G-P Assist, G-P's in-platform agentic AI support.

logo

"G-P created the EOR category, and now we are raising the bar with our next generation Global Compliance Engine and advanced agentic AI to remove the complexities of global employment," said Nat Natarajan, chief product and strategy officer, G-P. "G-P EOR transcends traditional SaaS solutions, delivering a single, seamless platform leveraging the power of compliance, AI and human expertise that empowers customers with a competitive edge."

GCE powers the advanced agentic AI capabilities in G-P EOR, helping customers avoid costly mistakes by providing real-time guidance and compliance guardrails. GCE understands the vast complexity of labor laws across more than 180 countries and applies that knowledge in real time. GCE's intelligence is backed by the industry's most sophisticated compliance data and G-P's 10+ years of global employment expertise, ensuring that every automated workflow is inherently reliable and compliant.

New G-P EOR innovations include:

  • Self-Service for Autonomy and Efficiency: G-P's enhanced self-service functionality offers users unprecedented direct control and insights into onboarding and the employment lifecycle. This leads to significant time savings and increased productivity as users can complete onboarding in minutes.
  • Real-Time Intelligence through its Agentic AI Platform: G-P Assist delivers instant, compliant answers to HR questions and simplifies HR processes across 180 countries through G-P's agentic AI platform. G-P Assist also provides a direct connection to the industry's largest team of in-country legal and HR experts -delivering an unmatched combination of technology and human expertise.
  • API-First Architecture for Seamless Integration and Automation: G-P's new API and Developer Portal makes it easy to integrate G-P EOR directly into existing HCM, ERP and custom enterprise systems. The automation of time-intensive business processes ensures critical employee data is consistent across all systems and provides unified management of talent across the organization.
  • Intuitive, Modern and Streamlined User Interface: The platform's clean, intuitive, and consistently responsive user experience ensures a seamless journey across all devices. This focus on design eliminates workflow friction, empowering users to find information, complete tasks and onboard talent faster than ever before.

Watch a video about the next generation of G-P EOR here and learn more on g-p.com.

About G-P
G-P (Globalization Partners) is the recognized leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. G-P's global employment platform delivers everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle with its trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-powered Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible
To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook or check out our Blog.

Media Contact:
comms@g-p.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747854/G_P__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/g-p-introduces-next-generation-of-agentic-ai-powered-g-p-employer-of-record-eor-302532894.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
