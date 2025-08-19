Textile Recycling Market worth $11.88 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Textile Recycling Market by Material (Cotton, Polyester & Polyester Fibers, Wool, Nylon & Nylon Fibers), Textile Waste, Process, Distribution Channel, End-Use (Apparel, Home Furnishing, Industrial & Institutional), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", global textile recycling market size is expected to reach USD 11.88 billion in 2030 from USD 8.41 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2026 to 2030.

The demand for textile recycling is increasing due to environmental, economic, and regulatory factors. As global textile use and fast fashion expand quickly, large quantities of textile waste are produced, most of which end up in landfills or incinerators. This has led to serious concerns about pollution, resource depletion, and climate change. Consumers are becoming more eco-conscious, encouraging brands to adopt circular business models and include recycled materials. Meanwhile, governments worldwide are enacting stricter regulations, such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and landfill bans, prompting manufacturers to manage waste more responsibly. Mechanical and chemical recycling advances are also making it more practical and scalable to process complex fiber blends. Additionally, recycled textiles offer long-term cost savings and support ESG goals, making them popular for industries aiming to boost sustainability efforts. This growing awareness is fueling rapid growth in the sector.

Textile recycling is primarily used in apparel, industrial, institutional, home furnishings, and other end-use industries. It is made from various materials, such as cotton, polyester, wool, nylon, and nylon fibers.

Polyester & polyester fibers are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Polyester and polyester fibers are growing the fastest in the materials market due to their widespread global use, compatibility with chemical recycling technologies, and increasing demand for sustainable synthetic alternatives. Polyester accounts for over half of all fiber production globally, especially in fast fashion and activewear, generating a massive volume of recyclable waste. Chemical recycling advancements now allow polyester to be depolymerized and reconstituted into virgin-quality fibers, fueling the production of recycled polyester (rPET). Brands are increasingly integrating rPET into apparel and textile products to meet sustainability goals, reduce carbon emissions, and appeal to eco-conscious consumers. This strong combination of supply availability, technological feasibility, and market demand drives polyester's rapid growth in textile recycling.

Pre-consumer textile waste is expected to register the highest growth in the textile recycling market, followed by textile waste.

Pre-consumer textile waste is projected to grow the fastest due to increased efforts to improve production efficiency, regulatory pressures, and the ease of recycling clean, uniform waste generated during manufacturing. This type of waste, including cutting scraps, production overruns, and defective items, is more consistent in fiber type and less contaminated than post-consumer waste, making it suitable for mechanical and chemical recycling. As fashion brands and manufacturers work toward zero-waste goals and meet sustainability standards, many are creating closed-loop systems to recycle textile waste internally. The rising focus on responsible production and reducing landfill use is boosting investment in pre-consumer recycling infrastructure, making it the quickest-growing category in the textile waste stream.

The online channel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market, by distribution channel.



The online channel is growing the fastest in the textile recycling market's distribution segment because of its convenience, scalability, and ability to connect directly with environmentally conscious consumers. Digital platforms simplify scheduling textile pickups, donations, or resale, expanding participation in recycling efforts without requiring physical infrastructure. E-commerce and brand websites are increasingly offering recycled textile products, promoting transparency and traceability through digital labels and sustainability credentials. Social media campaigns and mobile apps boost consumer engagement, especially among younger audiences. Additionally, online platforms support reverse logistics and direct-to-recycler models, reducing costs and making collection more efficient. As digital adoption accelerates across regions, especially in emerging markets, the online channel reshapes how recycled textiles are collected, sold, and promoted.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value and volume.

The Asia Pacific is growing at the highest CAGR due to its dominant textile manufacturing base, rapid urbanization, and increasing policy focus on sustainable waste management. Countries like China, India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam generate vast amounts of pre- and post-consumer textile waste, creating a strong supply base for recycling operations. Governments are introducing regulations to reduce landfill dependency and promote circular economy models, while international brands are investing in regional recycling infrastructure to meet global sustainability targets. Additionally, rising environmental awareness among consumers and businesses is accelerating demand for recycled textiles. With low-cost labor, expanding digital logistics, and emerging clean technologies, Asia Pacific is becoming a key hub for scalable, end-to-end textile recycling solutions.

Key players

Prominent companies include Lenzing AG (Austria), Birla Cellulose (India), HYOSUNG TNC (South Korea), Unifi, Inc (US), Renewcell (Sweden), Patagonia, Inc (US), Leigh Fibers (US), Martex Fiber (US), The Woolmark Company (Australia), Textile Recycling International (UK), Boer Group (Netherlands), REMONDIS SE & Co. KG (Germany), Procotex (Belgium), Usha Yarns Ltd (India), Infinited Fiber Company (Finland), Worn Again Technologies (UK), Reju (France), iinouiio (UK), Anandhi Texstyles (India), Pure Waste (Finland), Ecotex Group (Germany), PISTONI SRL (Italy), Retex Textiles Inc. (Canada), American Textile Recycling Service (US), and Gebr. Otto Baumwollfeinzwirnerei GmbH + Co. KG (Germany).

