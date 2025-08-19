Sportradar AG: Sportradar Strengthens Bundesliga International Relationship With Launch of Innovative New Products Starting 2025-26 Season

Leveraging proprietary match data and tracking technology, Sportradar is transforming how fans watch, bet, and engage with soccer

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland and FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bundesliga International is strengthening its longstanding agreement with Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) to further enhance the viewing experience, accelerate innovation through new exclusive data, and deliver next-generation digital experiences for the betting and gaming market.

Sportradar's partnership with Bundesliga International dates back to 2005. Utilising the 3.6 million data points from every Bundesliga match, and harnessing Sportradar's proprietary technology, a suite of engaging products have been launched ahead of the start of the 2025-26 Bundesliga season, and available to Sportradar's global client base. These include:

Live Player Markets: Leveraging Bundesliga tracking data and Sportradar's advanced AI capabilities in real-time will create approximately 240 additional opportunities to bet per match.

4Sight Streaming: Award-winning, next generation streaming technology allows betting operators to incorporate AI-driven animated overlays and actionable insights into a live stream, enriching the Bundesliga viewing experience by increasing understanding of live match action.

Enhanced Live Match Tracker: Powered by tracking data and computer vision which keeps fans engaged and provides in-play betting opportunities directly within the betting app.

"We are thrilled to further deepen our collaboration with Bundesliga, one of the most popular soccer leagues in the world," said Patrick Mostboeck, SVP Fan Engagement at Sportradar.

"Over the course of our nearly twenty-year relationship, we've worked together to develop some of the most innovative and engaging soccer solutions for fans across the globe. And we continue to work together to power new ways to engage audiences and deliver unmatched value to the global soccer ecosystem."

With coverage of more than 150,000 matches annually across 900+ soccer leagues, as industry leaders, Sportradar offers the industry's deepest and most comprehensive soccer portfolio.

"The Bundesliga is always looking to innovate and, working with Sportradar, we lead the way when it comes to enhancing our media product for the betting and gaming industry," said Peer Naubert, Chief Executive Officer of Bundesliga International.

"This long-term relationship lays the foundation for creating new ideas and staying ahead of the curve, and we're excited to see the fruits of that labour come to life with this latest launch."

About Sportradar?

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers over a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.?

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com??

About Bundesliga International

Bundesliga International is a full subsidiary of DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL) and is responsible for connecting and inspiring football fans across the world. Its main focus is to drive internationalisation by increasing passion for the Bundesliga with contagious 'Football as it's meant to be' content using the highest technical innovation standards. Bundesliga International is marketing the audiovisual, sponsorship (partnership) rights, brand and digital licenses through a global network of 80 partners.

