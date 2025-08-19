Liberty Gold Corp.: Liberty Gold Reports Strong Phase 5A Column Leach Metallurgical Results at Black Pine, Confirming Consistent Oxide Gold Recoveries Across Newly Tested Zones

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its Phase 5A metallurgical program at the Company's Black Pine Oxide Gold Project ("Black Pine") in southeast Idaho. The new results confirm consistent, robust gold recoveries across previously untested areas, supporting the feasibility development of a run-of-mine ("ROM") heap leach processing flowsheet at Black Pine.

Highlights

Consistent Gold Extractions and Leach Performance: Weighted average column leach gold extraction of 80.6% , with individual composites reaching up to 90.8% , demonstrating metallurgical continuity across multiple mineralized zones; all of the Phase 5A composites tested exhibit the typical Black Pine leach result of greater than 80% of the eventual gold extraction achieved in under 10 days.

Weighted average column leach gold extraction of , with individual composites reaching up to , demonstrating metallurgical continuity across multiple mineralized zones; all of the Phase 5A composites tested exhibit the typical Black Pine leach result of greater than 80% of the eventual gold extraction achieved in under 10 days. Corroborated Bottle Roll Data: Gold and silver extractions from coarse crush bottle roll tests strongly correlate with column leach results, 78.9% vs 80.6%, respectively, in line with previous metallurgical results.

Gold and silver extractions from coarse crush bottle roll tests strongly correlate with column leach results, 78.9% vs 80.6%, respectively, in line with previous metallurgical results. De-risking Project Development: Phase 5A column tests reinforce the suitability of ROM heap leach processing and provide key inputs into the ongoing feasibility study metallurgical model.

Phase 5A column tests reinforce the suitability of ROM heap leach processing and provide key inputs into the ongoing feasibility study metallurgical model. Expanded Metallurgical Coverage: Phase 5A testing included composites from Back Range and J Zone, areas not previously tested and variability composites infilling previous sampling in the M Zone, Tallman and F zones.

Phase 5A testing included composites from Back Range and J Zone, areas not previously tested and variability composites infilling previous sampling in the M Zone, Tallman and F zones. Ongoing Programs: Phase 5B (additional variability infill composites) results are expected in Q3, 2025, Phase 7 (cut-off-grade ("COG") composites) results expected in Q4, 2025 and Phase 6 (bulk samples) and Phase 8 (legacy heap facility ("HLF") sonic drilling composites) expected in early H1, 2026.





Jon Gilligan, President and CEO, Liberty Gold, commented, "These results further demonstrate that Black Pine's oxide gold mineralization is highly amenable to ROM heap leaching, including areas outside the main deposit zones. As we advance toward the completion of our feasibility study, this growing metallurgical dataset will help optimize processing parameters, underpin robust project economics, and reduce technical risk."

Phase 5A Metallurgical Test Summary

The Phase 5A program was designed to expand the metallurgical dataset into areas not previously tested and fill gaps in the main deposit areas, confirming consistency of recoveries across the broader mineralized footprint. See Figure 1 below for Phase 5A variability composite metallurgical drill core locations. Metallurgical composites were made from PQ sized core drilled in 2023. A total of 24 column leach tests were completed under standard test conditions for Black Pine oxide gold mineralized material, with results summarized below in Table 1.

Figure 1 - Summary map of Black Pine Metallurgical Program Sample Locations





Table 1 - Weighted Average Gold Extraction Results by Zone - Coarse Bottle Roll and Column Leach Tests

Zone Average Calculated

Head Grade Au (ppm) Weighted Average Bottle

Roll Gold Recovery (%)

P80 Weighted Average Column

Leach Gold Recovery (%)

P80 Back Range Zone 1.68 80.7% 81.9% J Zone 0.59 78.9% 78.0% Tallman Zone 0.63 75.8% 81.1% M Zone 0.58 77.3% 81.1% F Zone 0.42 67.0% 67.3% All Zones 78.9% 80.6%

Notes: Average Calculated Head Grade is the average of the composite column head grades tested within each zone. Detailed sample-level results are provided in Table 2 below.

Silver

Column leach tests also showed silver ("Ag") extractions ranging from 13.7% to 72.3%. Silver grades and extractions in M-Zone and Back Range appear higher than other mineralized areas at Black Pine. Silver grades and extractions for J Zone, Tallman and F Zone are in line with results from previous metallurgical test phases. Historic production of silver was in the approximate ratio of ~0.4 ounces of silver for every ounce of gold. Liberty Gold is currently evaluating adding silver to the resource estimate in the feasibility study.

Interpretation

Phase 5A gold extractions are in line with previous metallurgical testing across the main mineralized zones.

The strong correlation between bottle roll and column leach data validates process predictability and supports a simple, low-cost ROM leach processing flowsheet for Black Pine oxide ores.

These results further de-risk the processing strategy ahead of the feasibility study.





Ongoing Metallurgical Program

Liberty Gold has an active feasibility-level metallurgical program:

Phase 5B: Twenty-one "infill" variability composites from Rangefront and Discovery Zone have completed column leaching and final results are expected in Q3, 2025.

Twenty-one "infill" variability composites from Rangefront and Discovery Zone have completed column leaching and final results are expected in Q3, 2025. Phase 6: Seven (Six in-pit and one surface) 20 tonne ROM surface bulk samples sourced from the main mineralized lithology types, will be tested in Pilot-Scale columns (4 feet diameter x 20 feet high) at Kappes, Cassiday & Associates ("KCA") in Reno. Three bulk samples are currently under leach and the remaining four are in sample collection and preparation. Results are expected in H1 2026.

Seven (Six in-pit and one surface) 20 tonne ROM surface bulk samples sourced from the main mineralized lithology types, will be tested in Pilot-Scale columns (4 feet diameter x 20 feet high) at Kappes, Cassiday & Associates ("KCA") in Reno. Three bulk samples are currently under leach and the remaining four are in sample collection and preparation. Results are expected in H1 2026. Phase 7: Nine cut-off grade variability composites currently under column leach.

Nine cut-off grade variability composites currently under column leach. Phase 8: 24 sonic drill holes (~1,400 meters) have been completed in the legacy heap leach pad, with initial gold assays received. Metallurgical studies and composites are currently being planned. It is expected that test work will commence in late Q3, 2025. This material will be tested for the potential to act as over-liner material and also as direct leach feed.





These programs are designed to finalize gold leach recoveries and optimize process design criteria as inputs to the Feasibility Study targeted for completion in Q4, 2026.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

All metallurgical work at Black Pine was conducted at KCA Labs in Reno and is supervised by Gary Simmons, MMSA, formerly Director of Metallurgy and Technology for Newmont Mining Corp. Mr. Simmons has managed metallurgical programs on multiple Carlin-style oxide deposits in the Great Basin.

Peter Shabestari, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, Liberty Gold, is the Qualified Person responsible for reviewing and approving the technical content of this release.

Table 2 - Phase 5A Gold Extraction Results

Sample ID Test Area Bottle Roll %

Extraction Calculated

Head Grade

Au (ppm) Column Leach

% Au Ext Calculated

Head Grade

Au (ppm) 98104 B Backrange 66.6 0.433 64.3 0.412 98105 A Backrange 83.9 2.143 85.5 2.107 98106 A Backrange 80.9 5.039 80.1 4.689 98107 B Backrange 86.8 1.167 89.6 1.116 98107 A Backrange 75.3 0.347 76.5 0.306 98108 B Backrange 64.1 0.381 61.8 0.340 98110 B Backrange 83.6 3.983 85.4 4.682 98111 B Backrange 75.4 1.372 79.6 1.355 98112 A Backrange 48.4 0.173 37.6 0.125 98113 A J Zone 78.6 0.562 81.2 0.527 98114 B J Zone 62.7 0.417 64.7 0.337 98115 A J Zone 79.9 1.057 81.0 0.919 98116 A J Zone 86.0 0.836 column abandoned 98117 B Tallman 70.4 0.492 81.0 0.400 98118 B Tallman 65.6 0.342 71.0 0.276 98119 A Tallman 81.0 1.191 83.5 1.204 98120 A M Zone 64.2 0.735 73.6 0.747 98121 B M Zone 73.9 0.263 82.6 0.242 98122 A M Zone 83.4 0.509 86.6 0.461 98123 B M Zone 68.7 0.321 72.8 0.309 98124 B M Zone 82.2 0.859 77.5 0.883 98125 B M Zone 84.9 0.779 90.8 0.840 98126 B F Zone 69.3 0.849 67.3 0.837 98127 B F Zone 56.2 0.245 56.1 0.244 98128 A F Zone 71.6 0.165 81.8 0.187 Averages 78.9% 0.986 ppm Au 80.6% 0.981 ppm Au

Footnote: ppm = parts per million or grams per tonne (g/t)

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. The Company is advancing the Black Pine Project in southeastern Idaho, a past-producing, Carlin-style gold system with a large, growing resource and strong economic potential. We know the Great Basin and are driven to advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios and in an environmentally responsible manner.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677

info@libertygold.ca

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements or information concerning, future financial or operating performance of Liberty Gold and its business, operations, properties and condition; planned de-risking activities at Liberty Gold's mineral properties; the potential quantity, recoverability and/or grade of minerals; the potential size of a mineralized zone or potential expansion of mineralization; proposed exploration and development of Liberty Gold's exploration property interests; the results of mineral resource estimates or mineral reserve estimates and preliminary feasibility studies; and the Company's anticipated expenditures.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, timely receipt of governmental or regulatory approvals, including any stock exchange approvals; receipt of a financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment,, the scalability of results of metallurgical testing, results or timing of any mineral resources, feasibility study, EIS, mineral reserves, or pre-feasibility study; the availability of drill rigs, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Liberty Gold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information, involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, risks related to the interpretation of results and/or the reliance on technical information provided by third parties as related to the Company's mineral property interests; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration activities generally; recoveries being inconsistent with metallurgical test results; the timing or results of the publication of any mineral resources, mineral reserves EIS or feasibility studies; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, timing of the completion of exploration as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 25, 2025, in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under Liberty Gold's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Liberty Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Liberty Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except for material differences between actual results and previously disclosed material forward-looking information, or as otherwise required by law.

Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein or incorporated by reference herein constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking statements and forward-looking information attributable to us is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources

The information, including any information incorporated by reference, and disclosure documents of Liberty Gold that are filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities concerning mineral properties have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of United States securities laws.

Without limiting the foregoing, these documents use the terms "measured resources", "indicated resources", "inferred resources" and "mineral reserves". These terms are Canadian mining terms as defined in, and required to be disclosed in accordance with, NI 43-101, which references the guidelines set out in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended. However, these standards differ significantly from the mineral property disclosure requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") under the United States Securities Act of 1934, as amended. The Company does not file reports with the SEC and is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards.

A figure accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9ba793e-f409-4be6-a957-d0b97e1058a1