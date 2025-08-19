BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 18 August 2025 were:

519.92c per share (US cents) - Capital only

522.43c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

384.64p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

386.49p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the tender offer of 9,810,979 ordinary shares on 23rd May 2022, the Company has 29,448,641 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,181,662 shares which are held in Treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).