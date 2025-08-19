Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.08.2025
ACCESS Newswire
19.08.2025 13:02 Uhr
112 Leser

(0)

Coated Outdoor Furniture: Back-to-School Furniture Deals: Save 5% on Outdoor Picnic Tables, Benches & More This Fall

Now Through September 15-Enjoy Limited-Time Clearance Tables, Outdoor Furniture on Deal, and More

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Coated Outdoor Furniture, a leading U.S. manufacturer of picnic tables, benches, and trash receptacles, is marking the start of the 2025 school year with a Back-to-School sale on its entire line of durable outdoor products. From August 15th - September 15th, customers can take 5% off all purchases of outdoor furniture through the company's website; making it easier than ever to upgrade school grounds, campuses, parks, playgrounds, and backyards with furniture that lasts.

The sale includes everything from children's playground picnic tables to full-sized picnic bench outdoor furniture, heavy-duty benches, and long-lasting outdoor waste receptacles. "We want schools, cities, and families to have access to real quality at a time when budgets are tight and outdoor spaces matter more than ever," said a Lindsey Albracht, Expert Amazon Consultant. "This promotion reflects our mission to provide American-made durability at a fair price."

Unlike mass-produced furniture that deteriorates quickly, Coated Outdoor Furniture products are engineered for long-term performance. Every picnic bench table and outdoor picnic table is made from high-grade coated steel to resist rust, fading, and surface damage. Whether it's a picnic table outside a school building or a bench installed at a community park, each piece is crafted with safety and strength in mind.

The Back-to-School event is ideal for bulk orders by school districts, playground developers, municipalities, and homeowners looking to invest in furniture that won't need replacing next season. "We get it… everyone wants furniture deals that actually deliver value. That's why this 5% discount applies to our full catalog of products, including premium textured selection." the spokesperson added. "These aren't just clearance tables- they're the same quality builds we stand behind every day."

Coated Outdoor Furniture's full product line is available for direct purchase at www.coatedoutdoorfurniture.com. All furniture ships from the U.S. and is manufactured in-house to ensure quality, consistency, and dependable lead times. Orders placed by September 15 will automatically receive the 5% Back-to-School discount applied at checkout (no promo code required).

About Coated Outdoor Furniture

Coated Outdoor Furniture is an American manufacturer of heavy-duty coated outdoor furniture including picnic tables, benches, and outdoor waste receptacles. The company's mission is to provide safe, durable, and long-lasting solutions for schools, parks, municipalities, and residential buyers. Every product is made in-house by skilled U.S. craftsmen using materials designed to withstand weather, wear, and frequent use. Discover the difference of American-made quality at www.coatedoutdoorfurniture.com.

Dallas, TX
sales@coatedoutdoorfurniture.com
(855) 955-1388
www.coatedoutdoorfurniture.com

SOURCE: Coated Outdoor Furniture



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/back-to-school-furniture-deals-save-5-on-outdoor-picnic-tables-benches-1061913

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
