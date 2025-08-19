3 Rivers Capital Portfolio Company Magnum Systems Acquires ECS Solutions, Inc.

Acquisition Reflects Magnum Systems' Active Expansion Plans Further Solidifying The Company's Ranking As An Industry-Leading Systems Integrator and Manufacturer of Customized Bulk Material Handling Solutions

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / 3 Rivers Capital (https://3riverscap.com/) portfolio company Magnum Systems (https://magnumsystems.com), a leading systems integrator and a manufacturer of bulk material handling and packaging solutions, has acquired ECS Solutions, Inc. (https://ECSSolutions.com), an Evansville, Indiana-based CSIA Certified control system integrator dedicated to performance improvement and innovation in batch manufacturing.

Headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, Magnum Systems has established itself as an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of material-handling and packaging systems for dry bulk materials. ECS is recognized for its batch and process control automation, control systems integration, and manufacturing execution systems. The company's combined innovative material handling solutions employ cutting-edge robotics and electronics technologies to deliver the highest levels of automated throughput.

"Our acquisition of ECS Solutions marks the launch of Magnum Systems' investment strategy aimed at building upon our ability to provide customers with the most comprehensive material handling solutions available. Through the addition of ECS, Magnum offers over 110 years of industry expertise to provide tailored, turnkey, start-to-finish solutions for our valued customers, significantly increasing their operational efficiency, precision and scalability today and into the future" said Magnum CEO Don Day.

About 3 Rivers Capital:

3 Rivers Capital is a private equity firm focused on control acquisitions of small businesses with EBITDA between $4-10M. Since its founding in 2005, 3 Rivers Capital has built expertise in acquiring family and entrepreneur-owned businesses that present a clear and compelling opportunity to create significant value. 3 Rivers Capital adds value through active ownership and supportive partnerships with highly motivated management teams. For more information on 3 Rivers Capital please visit 3 Rivers Capital. For new transaction opportunities contact Michael Zhong at Zhong@3riverscap.com.

About Magnum Systems:

Magnum Systems is uniquely positioned as both a highly skilled systems integrator and a manufacturer of customized bulk material handling solutions, including pneumatic conveying and automated packaging. Magnum's expertise gives the company a distinct advantage when designing and building custom solutions, while its in-depth understanding of manufacturers' challenges results in its singular ability to identify and prevent potential issues early in the process, assuring the delivery of the industry's most effective, customized resources to its wide and diverse base of customers.

