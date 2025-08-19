Australia's Clean Energy Regulator (CER) has permanently suspended the registration of solar installation company Hello Solar, declaring it had provided misleading responses to requests for information. From pv magazine Australia Australia's CER has confirmed that it has permanently suspended the registration of Victoria-headquartered solar installation company Hello Solar under the Renewable Energy Electricity (REE) Act, meaning it can no longer create small-scale technology certificates (STCs). In a statement, the CER said Hello Solar had provided misleading responses when asked to provide ...

