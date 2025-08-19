Doseology Sciences Inc.: Doseology Acquires Feed That Brain and Appoints Joseph Mimran as Strategic Advisor

KELOWNA, BC, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (PINK: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70) ("Doseology" or the "Company"), an innovator in precision-formulated oral stimulants, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an asset purchase and sale agreement (the "Asset Purchase Agreement") to acquire the 'Feed That Brain' division (the "FTB Assets") operated by Joseph Mimran & Associates Inc. (the "Vendor") for aggregate consideration of $400,000 (the "Purchase Price") (the "Transaction").

The Purchase Price will be satisfied through the issuance of securities of the Company (the "Consideration Securities"), which will be issued in four instalments (common shares valued at $175,000 on the closing date and a further $75,000 of pre-funded warrants every six (6) months thereafter) at a deemed price equal to the greater of (i) $1.00 per Consideration Security, or (ii) the lowest price permitted under the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The initial instalment of 175,000 common shares at a price of $1.00 per share will be issued upon closing.

FTB Brand Vision and Strategic Fit

Founded by Rena R. Dempsey-a Forbes-recognized wellness entrepreneur with 20+ years in nutraceutical, beauty, and health product innovation, Feed That Brain (FTB) is a Toronto-based health supplements division operated by the Vendor, specializing in cognitive performance, wellness, and beauty from within.

The established brand equity of the FTB Assets is expected to help Doseology accelerate its Canadian launch of next-generation clean energy pouches, positioning the Company not just as a tobacco alternative but as an extension of our already trusted performance wellness platform.

The FTB Assets include all of FTB's business plan, inventory, contracts, material agreements, purchase orders, distribution agreements, intangible property, know-how, goodwill and other related assets, including all rights to the exclusive use of the branding of the 'Feed That Brain' business including web assets and systems and physical and digital elements.

The Transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. The Consideration Shares to be issued to the Vendor will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with Securities Laws in Canada.

Mimran Joins as Strategic Advisor

Doseology welcomes Joseph Mimran as a strategic advisor, as Mr. Mimran has agreed to enter into a three (3) year strategic advisory agreement with the Company (the "Advisory Agreement") upon closing, pursuant to which he will be bringing his unmatched expertise in brand development, retail strategy, and investment to the Company. His guidance is expected to be instrumental in supporting Doseology's execution roadmap, with the goal of establishing the Company as a category-defining force in both clean energy and harm reduction pouches. Pursuant to the Advisory Agreement, the Company has agreed to grant the Mr. Mimran restricted share units (the "RSUs") of the Company valued at $400,000. The RSUs will be issued every six (6) months from the closing date of the Transaction in equal instalments of $66,666 over a period of three (3) years and priced at the market price of the Company's common shares at the time of each issuance.

Mr. Mimran's deep experience in brand building is complemented by a proven M&A track record through his family office. He has led the acquisition and revitalization of brands like Mastermind Toys, Kit and Ace, Tilley, and Coco Village-bringing strategic foresight and operational discipline to both heritage and emerging businesses. He is also the creator of notable brands such as Gry Mattr and Rise Little Earthling and has a history of building category-defining concepts from the ground up.

Doseology's growth model includes targeted M&A, IP sourcing, and licensing of disruptive wellness formats-anchored in science and brand scalability. This is especially relevant in the clean energy and nicotine harm reduction sectors, where demand for functionally optimized, accessible, and clean delivery formats is accelerating.

This alignment of vision and execution makes Mr. Mimran's advisory appointment a foundational step as Doseology builds a best-in-class team of experts from consumer products, Big Tobacco, and institutional finance.

"Doseology is building something both innovative and timely," said Mimran. "I'm excited to work alongside the team in shaping a brand that redefines how energy and performance can be delivered."

The Rise of Pouches in Clean Energy & Harm Reduction

Oral Stimulant pouches mark Doseology's entry into two high-growth markets:

According to Grand View Research's Energy Drinks Market Report 2025-2030 , the energy drink market is projected to grow from $79.4B (2024) to $125.1B (2030) at a CAGR of 8.0% (1)

the energy drink market is projected to grow from $79.4B (2024) to $125.1B (2030) at a CAGR of 8.0% The global nicotine pouch category is expected to expand from USD 5.4 billion in 2024 to more than USD 25 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 29.6%, according to Grand View Research's Nicotine Pouches Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2030. (2)

Consumers are increasingly seeking portable, clean, crash-free formats for focus, alertness, and productivity; especially, among working professionals, athletes, military personnel, and high-output individuals.

Pouches offer a convenient, sugar-free alternative to traditional beverages-perfectly aligned with modern performance lifestyles.

About Joseph Mimran & Associates Inc.

Joseph Mimran is a Canadian designer, entrepreneur, and retail visionary with a 40+ year track record of building billion-dollar consumer brands. He co-founded the Alfred Sung brand and founded Club Monaco, later acquired by Ralph Lauren. He is also the founder of Joe Fresh, one of Canada's most successful apparel brands.

Through his firm, Joseph Mimran & Associates, he advises high-growth companies on design, retail strategy, and brand development. He is the owner of Tilley Endurables, Gry Mattr, Rise Little Earthling, and Coco Village, as well as the majority shareholder of Mastermind Toys and Kit and Ace. His work spans apparel, home, lifestyle, and toy categories, with a unique ability to combine creative vision and disciplined execution.

Mimran's career also includes serving as a Dragon on CBC's Dragons' Den from 2015 to 2018, where he championed Canadian entrepreneurship.

About Doseology Sciences Inc. ( CSE: MOOD | PINK: DOSEF | FSE: VU70 )

Doseology is a biotech innovation company, engineering precision-formulated oral stimulants that optimize energy, focus, and cognitive performance. Through rigorous scientific research and advanced delivery technologies, we're pioneering next-gen performance solutions designed to empower peak performance.

