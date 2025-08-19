Castellum, Inc. and Tradewinds Networks, Inc. Announce Execution of Reseller Agreement

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) (the "Company" and "Castellum") and Tradewinds Networks, Inc. ("TNI") are pleased to jointly announce that the Company's newly formed product subsidiary, Castellum Advanced Technology Products, Inc. has entered into a reseller agreement (the "Reseller Agreement") with TNI to resell their products to Castellum's clients . Castellum will focus on reselling TNI's GuardTower AI products for intelligent cybersecurity management and support.

"We are proud to partner with TNI and their GuardTower product to bring our customers the superior protection they deserve, powered by their innovative AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, including advanced AI with hardware-based solutions to mimic vulnerabilities," said Drew Merriman, Chief Operating Officer of Castellum. "This partnership is exactly why we created Castellum Advanced Technology Products, Inc ., to work with industry leaders like TNI and deliver advanced capabilities that help our customers stay ahead of evolving threats and operate with confidence."

"Our alliance with Castellum brings together GuardTower's proactive, AI-driven cyber defense and its proven expertise in safeguarding mission-critical national security, military, and commercial systems. By uniting AI-driven threat detection, data intelligence, and resilient edge protection, we are delivering unmatched visibility and control - fortifying vital infrastructure against tomorrow's threats before they can take hold," said John Santoyo, CEO, Tradewinds Networks , Inc.

Tradewinds Networks, Inc.

Tradewinds Networks, Inc. (TNI) is a leading provider of innovative networking and cybersecurity solutions. With a focus on value creation and data protection, TNI builds sustainable networks based on Owner-Hosted and City-Hosted business models, and Enhanced Data Protection (GuardTower). The company's vertically integrated approach ensures control over the entire supply chain, delivering reliable and secure solutions to clients - www.tradewindsnetworks.com/ .

About Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM):

Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) is a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government - https://castellumus.com/ .

