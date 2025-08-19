BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

(LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company.

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that Co-manager, Tom Holl will provide a presentation via Investor Meet Company on Tuesday 26th August 2025 at 13:00pm BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders in the UK. Questions can be submitted via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until Tuesday 26th, or at any time during the presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/companies/blackrock-energy-and-resources-income-trust-plc

Investors who already follow BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.