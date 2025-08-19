Ituran Location and Control Ltd.: Ituran Presents Second Quarter 2025 Results

Record revenue of $86.8 million and added 40,000 net new subscribers in the quarter
AZOUR, Israel, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2025.
Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2025
- Added 40,000 net subscribers in the quarter.
- Revenue of $86.8 million, a 2% increase year-over-year.
- Net income increased to $13.5 million, a 2% increase year-over-year.
- EBITDA totaled $22.9 million, a decrease of 1% year-over-year.
- The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $10.0 million, or $0.50 per share.
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "I am pleased to report another solid quarter for Ituran, as we continue to execute on our strategic objectives and deliver steady growth in both our subscriber base and financial performance. We achieved this despite a brief and intensive war with Iran during the quarter, which caused a temporary cessation of new car sales in Israel which lead to somewhat lower product sales for Ituran. Looking at the broader picture, our results demonstrate ongoing expansion in our large subscriber base across our target geographies. We continue to launch attractive new and advanced telematics products and services adding value to our customer base, including a new product targeted to motorcycle owners which is seeing solid traction. Together with the new OEM we have recently started working with, 2025 is shaping up to be another year of growth and profitability for Ituran. We reiterate our expectations to grow our subscriber base by 220-240,000 net in 2025".
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran continued, "In the second quarter, I am happy to announce that at Ituran we celebrated three decades since inception, twenty of those years as a public company on Nasdaq. We look forward to continuing our journey delivering long-term profitable growth, cash generation, and overall solid returns for Ituran's shareholders for the decades ahead."
Second Quarter 2025 Results
Revenues for the quarter were $86.8 million, a 2% increase compared with $84.9 million in Q2 2024.
It is noted that the second quarter strength of the US dollar versus some of the various local currencies in which the Company operates compared to the year-ago US dollar level, impacted the revenue growth when translated into US dollars. In local currencies, revenues grew by 4% year-over-year.
73% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees, and 27% were from product revenues.
Revenues from subscription fees for the quarter were $63.8 million, an increase of 6% over the second quarter of 2024. In local currencies, subscription revenue grew by 7% year-over-year.
The subscriber grew to 2,548,000 by the end of June 2025, marking a quarterly increase of 40,000 and a year-over-year increase of 219,000.
Product revenues for the quarter were $23.0 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year. Product sales were impacted due to a cessation of new sales during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran during the second quarter.
Gross profit for the quarter was $42.9 million (49.5% of revenues), an 8% increase compared with $39.8 million (46.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024.
Gross margin on subscription revenues was 57.9%, compared to 58.2% in the second quarter of last year. The gross margin on product revenues was 26.0%, compared to 18.9% last year. The variance in the gross margin between quarters reflects changes in the mix of products and services sold in the quarter.
Operating income for the quarter was $18.3 million (21.1% of revenues), representing a 3% increase compared to $17.7 million (20.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024. In local currencies, operating income grew by 6% year-over-year.
EBITDA for the quarter was $22.9 million (26.4% of revenues), a decrease of 1% compared with $23.1 million (27.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year. In local currencies, EBITDA grew by 2% year-over-year.
Finance expenses were $1.3 million compared with finance income of $0.1 million in the second quarter of last year. The expense this quarter was due to the strongly increased level of the Israeli Shekel compared to the US Dollar at the end of the quarter, which led to a lowering in value of US Dollar linked deposits in Israel, which caused a non-cash finance expense on those deposits.
Net income for the quarter of 2025 was $13.5 million (15.5% of revenues), or diluted earnings per share of $0.68, an increase of 2% compared to $13.1 million (15.5% of revenues), or $0.66 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. In local currencies, net income grew by 6% year-over-year.
Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $22.4 million.
On the balance sheet, as of June 30, 2025, the Company had net cash, including marketable securities, of $88.7 million, which includes no debt. This is compared with net cash, including marketable securities, of $77.3 million, as of year-end 2024.
Dividend
The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $10.0 million for the quarter. The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow, and strong balance sheet.Conference Call Information
The Company will also be hosting a video conference call via the Zoom platform later today, Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 9am Eastern Time and 4pm Israel time.
On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer investor questions.
To participate in the Zoom call, please register at the following link.
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FseStmWFR6SpOakhbm71ow
For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.5 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.
For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com
Company Contact
Udi Mizrahi
[email protected]
Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran
(Israel) +972 3 557 1348
International Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
[email protected]
EK Global Investor Relations
(US) +1 212 378 8040
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
US dollars
June 30,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
88,735
77,357
Investments in marketable securities
2
10
Accounts receivable (net of provision for credit loss)
59,899
47,688
Other current assets
48,279
46,067
Inventories
24,697
23,434
221,612
194,556
Long-term investments and other assets
Investments in affiliated companies
549
519
Investments in other companies
1,799
1,491
Other non-current assets
5,961
5,853
Deferred income taxes
13,952
12,273
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
24,510
21,823
46,771
41,959
Property and equipment, net
38,558
33,080
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
8,814
8,947
Intangible assets, net
9,086
9,011
Goodwill
39,613
39,325
Total assets
364,454
326,878
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)
US dollars
June 30,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
(unaudited)
Current liabilities
Credit from banking institutions
-
114
Accounts payable
20,621
18,847
Deferred revenues
24,534
22,857
Other current liabilities
53,183
45,904
98,338
87,722
Long-term liabilities
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
31,617
27,593
Deferred income taxes
566
418
Deferred revenues
14,752
12,231
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
5,175
5,562
Other non-current liabilities
2,330
2,095
54,440
47,899
Stockholders' equity
206,043
185,227
Non-controlling interests
5,633
6,030
Total equity
211,676
191,257
Total liabilities and equity
364,454
326,878
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
US dollars
Six months period
Three months period
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues:
Telematics services
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
125,936
121,352
63,756
60,417
Telematics products
47,312
48,543
23,037
24,452
173,248
169,895
86,793
84,869
Cost of revenues:
Telematics services
52,734
50,746
26,835
25,225
Telematics products
35,574
39,802
17,037
19,840
88,308
90,548
43,872
45,065
Gross profit
84,940
79,347
42,921
39,804
Research and development expenses
9,920
9,117
5,058
4,594
Selling and marketing expenses
8,634
7,272
4,375
3,698
General and administrative expenses
29,369
28,307
15,131
13,851
Other expenses (income), net
27
(123)
21
(84)
Operating income
36,990
34,774
18,336
17,745
Financing income (expenses), net
(782)
131
(1,328)
56
Income before income tax
36,208
34,905
17,008
17,801
Income tax expenses
(7,329)
(7,205)
(3,263)
(3,775)
Share in profit (losses) of affiliated companies, net
(18)
(122)
16
(41)
Net income for the period
28,861
27,578
13,761
13,985
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(816)
(1,415)
(308)
(858)
Net income attributable to the company
28,045
26,163
13,453
13,127
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders
1.41
1.32
0.67
0.66
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
19,894
19,894
19,894
19,894
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
US dollars
Six months period
Three months period
(in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the period
28,861
27,578
13,761
13,985
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
9,230
10,651
4,602
5,353
Loss in respect of trading marketable securities and other investments
8
35
-
139
Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement
1,622
1,680
591
918
Share in losses (profit) of affiliated companies, net
18
122
(16)
41
Deferred income taxes
(387)
(1,237)
(302)
(447)
Capital loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net
89
(95)
58
(131)
Increase in accounts receivable
(7,691)
(6,544)
(1,127)
(1,704)
Decrease (increase) in other current and non-current assets
4,800
(4,371)
4,822
(886)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(58)
1,529
72
1,008
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
(124)
1,816
(393)
2,286
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
1,354
372
607
(892)
Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities
163
2,804
(249)
3,268
Net cash provided by operating activities
37,885
34,340
22,426
22,938
Cash flows from investment activities
Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals
(852)
(1,515)
(560)
(808)
Capital expenditures
(11,874)
(6,309)
(5,264)
(3,178)
Return from (investments in) affiliated and other companies, net
(110)
57
(106)
(81)
Repayment of (investment in) long-term deposit
(23)
23
61
(41)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
454
293
154
137
Net cash used in investment activities
(12,405)
(7,451)
(5,715)
(3,971)
Cash flows from financing activities
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
(114)
(331)
-
(58)
Dividend paid
(17,705)
(12,533)
(9,947)
(7,759)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests
(1,677)
(1,630)
-
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(19,496)
(14,494)
(9,947)
(7,817)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
5,394
(2,619)
6,288
(1,975)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
11,378
9,776
13,052
9,175
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
77,357
53,434
75,683
54,035
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period
88,735
63,210
88,735
63,210
Supplementary information on financing activities not involving cash flows:
In May 2025, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$10 million. The dividend was paid in July 2025.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972820/Ituran_logo.jpg
SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.