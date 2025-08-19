Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+62% Kurspotenzial: Jetzt handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 925333 | ISIN: IL0010818685 | Ticker-Symbol: I4L
NASDAQ
18.08.25 | 21:47
40,310 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.08.2025 12:30 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.: Ituran Presents Second Quarter 2025 Results

Record revenue of $86.8 million and added 40,000 net new subscribers in the quarter

AZOUR, Israel, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2025

  • Added 40,000 net subscribers in the quarter.
  • Revenue of $86.8 million, a 2% increase year-over-year.
  • Net income increased to $13.5 million, a 2% increase year-over-year.
  • EBITDA totaled $22.9 million, a decrease of 1% year-over-year.
  • The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $10.0 million, or $0.50 per share.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "I am pleased to report another solid quarter for Ituran, as we continue to execute on our strategic objectives and deliver steady growth in both our subscriber base and financial performance. We achieved this despite a brief and intensive war with Iran during the quarter, which caused a temporary cessation of new car sales in Israel which lead to somewhat lower product sales for Ituran. Looking at the broader picture, our results demonstrate ongoing expansion in our large subscriber base across our target geographies. We continue to launch attractive new and advanced telematics products and services adding value to our customer base, including a new product targeted to motorcycle owners which is seeing solid traction. Together with the new OEM we have recently started working with, 2025 is shaping up to be another year of growth and profitability for Ituran. We reiterate our expectations to grow our subscriber base by 220-240,000 net in 2025".

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran continued, "In the second quarter, I am happy to announce that at Ituran we celebrated three decades since inception, twenty of those years as a public company on Nasdaq. We look forward to continuing our journey delivering long-term profitable growth, cash generation, and overall solid returns for Ituran's shareholders for the decades ahead."

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues for the quarter were $86.8 million, a 2% increase compared with $84.9 million in Q2 2024.

It is noted that the second quarter strength of the US dollar versus some of the various local currencies in which the Company operates compared to the year-ago US dollar level, impacted the revenue growth when translated into US dollars. In local currencies, revenues grew by 4% year-over-year.

73% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees, and 27% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees for the quarter were $63.8 million, an increase of 6% over the second quarter of 2024. In local currencies, subscription revenue grew by 7% year-over-year.

The subscriber grew to 2,548,000 by the end of June 2025, marking a quarterly increase of 40,000 and a year-over-year increase of 219,000.

Product revenues for the quarter were $23.0 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year. Product sales were impacted due to a cessation of new sales during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran during the second quarter.

Gross profit for the quarter was $42.9 million (49.5% of revenues), an 8% increase compared with $39.8 million (46.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross margin on subscription revenues was 57.9%, compared to 58.2% in the second quarter of last year. The gross margin on product revenues was 26.0%, compared to 18.9% last year. The variance in the gross margin between quarters reflects changes in the mix of products and services sold in the quarter.

Operating income for the quarter was $18.3 million (21.1% of revenues), representing a 3% increase compared to $17.7 million (20.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2024. In local currencies, operating income grew by 6% year-over-year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $22.9 million (26.4% of revenues), a decrease of 1% compared with $23.1 million (27.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of last year. In local currencies, EBITDA grew by 2% year-over-year.

Finance expenses were $1.3 million compared with finance income of $0.1 million in the second quarter of last year. The expense this quarter was due to the strongly increased level of the Israeli Shekel compared to the US Dollar at the end of the quarter, which led to a lowering in value of US Dollar linked deposits in Israel, which caused a non-cash finance expense on those deposits.

Net income for the quarter of 2025 was $13.5 million (15.5% of revenues), or diluted earnings per share of $0.68, an increase of 2% compared to $13.1 million (15.5% of revenues), or $0.66 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. In local currencies, net income grew by 6% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $22.4 million.

On the balance sheet, as of June 30, 2025, the Company had net cash, including marketable securities, of $88.7 million, which includes no debt. This is compared with net cash, including marketable securities, of $77.3 million, as of year-end 2024.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $10.0 million for the quarter. The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow, and strong balance sheet.

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a video conference call via the Zoom platform later today, Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 9am Eastern Time and 4pm Israel time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate in the Zoom call, please register at the following link.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FseStmWFR6SpOakhbm71ow

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.5 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact

Udi Mizrahi

[email protected]

Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran

(Israel) +972 3 557 1348

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

[email protected]

EK Global Investor Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





US dollars


June 30,




December 31,

(In thousands)

2025




2024


(unaudited)





Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

88,735




77,357

Investments in marketable securities

2




10

Accounts receivable (net of provision for credit loss)

59,899




47,688

Other current assets

48,279




46,067

Inventories

24,697




23,434


221,612




194,556







Long-term investments and other assets






Investments in affiliated companies

549




519

Investments in other companies

1,799




1,491

Other non-current assets

5,961




5,853

Deferred income taxes

13,952




12,273

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

24,510




21,823


46,771




41,959







Property and equipment, net

38,558




33,080







Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

8,814




8,947







Intangible assets, net

9,086




9,011







Goodwill

39,613




39,325































Total assets

364,454




326,878
































































ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)





US dollars


June 30,




December 31,

(In thousands)

2025




2024


(unaudited)





Current liabilities






Credit from banking institutions

-




114

Accounts payable

20,621




18,847

Deferred revenues

24,534




22,857

Other current liabilities

53,183




45,904


98,338




87,722







Long-term liabilities






Liability for employee rights upon retirement

31,617




27,593

Deferred income taxes

566




418

Deferred revenues

14,752




12,231

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

5,175




5,562

Other non-current liabilities

2,330




2,095


54,440




47,899

























Stockholders' equity

206,043




185,227

Non-controlling interests

5,633




6,030

Total equity

211,676




191,257































Total liabilities and equity

364,454




326,878





































ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




US dollars



Six months period
ended June 30,


Three months period
ended June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues:

Telematics services


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


125,936


121,352


63,756


60,417

Telematics products


47,312


48,543


23,037


24,452



173,248


169,895


86,793


84,869

Cost of revenues:

Telematics services


52,734


50,746


26,835


25,225

Telematics products


35,574


39,802


17,037


19,840



88,308


90,548


43,872


45,065

Gross profit


84,940


79,347


42,921


39,804

Research and development expenses


9,920


9,117


5,058


4,594

Selling and marketing expenses


8,634


7,272


4,375


3,698

General and administrative expenses


29,369


28,307


15,131


13,851

Other expenses (income), net


27


(123)


21


(84)

Operating income


36,990


34,774


18,336


17,745

Financing income (expenses), net


(782)


131


(1,328)


56

Income before income tax


36,208


34,905


17,008


17,801

Income tax expenses


(7,329)


(7,205)


(3,263)


(3,775)

Share in profit (losses) of affiliated companies, net


(18)


(122)


16


(41)

Net income for the period


28,861


27,578


13,761


13,985

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest


(816)


(1,415)


(308)


(858)

Net income attributable to the company


28,045


26,163


13,453


13,127



















Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders


1.41


1.32


0.67


0.66



















Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)


19,894


19,894


19,894


19,894

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS






US dollars




Six months period
ended June 30,


Three months period
ended June 30,


(in thousands)


2025


2024


2025


2024




(unaudited)


(unaudited)


Cash flows from operating activities










Net income for the period


28,861


27,578


13,761


13,985


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:










Depreciation and amortization


9,230


10,651


4,602


5,353


Loss in respect of trading marketable securities and other investments


8


35


-


139


Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement


1,622


1,680


591


918


Share in losses (profit) of affiliated companies, net


18


122


(16)


41


Deferred income taxes


(387)


(1,237)


(302)


(447)


Capital loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net


89


(95)


58


(131)


Increase in accounts receivable


(7,691)


(6,544)


(1,127)


(1,704)


Decrease (increase) in other current and non-current assets


4,800


(4,371)


4,822


(886)


Decrease (increase) in inventories


(58)


1,529


72


1,008


Increase (decrease) in accounts payable


(124)


1,816


(393)


2,286


Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues


1,354


372


607


(892)


Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities


163


2,804


(249)


3,268


Net cash provided by operating activities


37,885


34,340


22,426


22,938












Cash flows from investment activities










Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals


(852)


(1,515)


(560)


(808)


Capital expenditures


(11,874)


(6,309)


(5,264)


(3,178)


Return from (investments in) affiliated and other companies, net


(110)


57


(106)


(81)


Repayment of (investment in) long-term deposit


(23)


23


61


(41)


Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


454


293


154


137


Net cash used in investment activities


(12,405)


(7,451)


(5,715)


(3,971)












Cash flows from financing activities










Short term credit from banking institutions, net


(114)


(331)


-


(58)


Dividend paid


(17,705)


(12,533)


(9,947)


(7,759)


Dividend paid to non-controlling interests


(1,677)


(1,630)


-


-


Net cash used in financing activities


(19,496)


(14,494)


(9,947)


(7,817)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


5,394


(2,619)


6,288


(1,975)


Net change in cash and cash equivalents


11,378


9,776


13,052


9,175


Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


77,357


53,434


75,683


54,035


Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period


88,735


63,210


88,735


63,210












Supplementary information on financing activities not involving cash flows:

In May 2025, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$10 million. The dividend was paid in July 2025.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972820/Ituran_logo.jpg

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.