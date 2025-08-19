Humtown's 3D printing capabilities eliminate traditional tooling bottlenecks, enabling foundries and OEMs to accelerate time-to-market and strengthen domestic supply chains.

As the movement to reshore manufacturing to the United States gains unprecedented momentum, Humtown the global leader in 3D printing of sand cores and molds is uniquely positioned to play a pivotal role in accelerating this transition. Humtown's cutting-edge additive manufacturing division offers original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and foundries across America the ability to bypass traditional obstacles and launch domestic production faster, smarter, and more affordably than ever before.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250811973224/en/

A glimpse inside Humtown Additive and the expansive fleet of 3D Sand Printers in Boardman, Ohio.

With facilities in northeastern Ohio, Humtown is delivering solutions that go far beyond prototyping. Its 3D printing of sand cores and molds is now being used for full-scale production runs in the foundry industry, providing a powerful alternative to conventional tooling processes that are often time-consuming or dependent on foreign suppliers.

"We're seeing a surge of interest from foundries and OEMs that want to move production back to the U.S. but are hitting roadblocks due to tooling constraints," said Mark A. Lamoncha, President CEO of Humtown. "With 3D printing, there's no tooling required. Companies can send us their print-ready CAD files and we can immediately begin printing the sand molds and cores needed for casting. It's a game-changer for companies who want to reshore quickly and minimize supply chain risk."

The Shrinking of America's Manufacturing Base

Since the 1950s, the United States has seen a steady erosion of its manufacturing base. In 1953, manufacturing accounted for 28% of U.S. GDP. Today, that number has fallen to around 11%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. More starkly, the country had over 17 million manufacturing jobs in 1979-a peak that has since declined to around 12.9 million jobs as of early 2024 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).

Much of this decline has been attributed to offshoring, automation, and global competition. The 1990s and 2000s saw a massive shift in production to countries with lower labor costs, especially China. According to a 2022 article in Forbes, "The U.S. ceded much of its manufacturing might under the assumption that low-cost, offshore production would yield long-term economic gain. Instead, it created fragile supply chains and critical dependencies."

A 2021 Brookings Institution report stated:

"Decades of globalization and cost-cutting have hollowed out America's manufacturing backbone, leaving the country vulnerable during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic."

Reshoring: Progress and Challenges

Despite these challenges, reshoring is making tangible gains. According to the Reshoring Initiative's 2023 Data Report, more than 350,000 jobs were reshored in 2022, with expectations of similar growth in 2023 and 2024. That's up from fewer than 6,000 jobs reshored annually in the early 2010s.

In a statement featured in ISS World's article, "The Promising Rise of Reshoring", published in August 2023, Omar Troncoso, a partner at global consulting firm Kearney, remarked, "We seem to be heading toward a sustained reshoring movement. Reshoring is becoming both a cause and an effect of companies significantly rethinking how they construct and operate a supply chain that will carry them forward into the next decade."

Kearney's 2023 Reshoring Index supports this outlook, reporting that 96% of U.S. CEOs are actively evaluating reshoring as a strategy, with a majority planning to implement it as soon as possible, according to Supply Chain Digital

Adding further momentum to the movement, the Wall Street Journal reported that construction spending on new U.S. manufacturing facilities reached a record $108 billion in 2022, based on U.S. Census Bureau data. This surge in domestic investment signals a powerful shift in supply chain priorities, as companies race to secure space and resources within an increasingly competitive U.S. manufacturing landscape.

One major hurdle is the time it takes to move production from overseas back to U.S. soil. For companies that lack physical facilities, production must start from scratch. Even companies with domestic facilities face delays: they may need to install new production lines or rebuild infrastructure that has fallen into disrepair.

But one of the biggest challenges is tooling. Many U.S. companies offshored production decades ago and left tooling with overseas partners-many of whom no longer exist, are unwilling to share it, or have lost or worn out the equipment.

Humtown Solves the Tooling Bottleneck with Additive Manufacturing

This is where Humtown's 3D printing of sand cores and molds is revolutionizing reshoring efforts. Unlike traditional casting methods, 3D printing does not require tooling. If an OEM still has print ready digital files, Humtown can begin production immediately. Even when those files have been lost, castings can be scanned, processed digitally, and then 3D printed to restart production.

"We're no longer just doing one-off prototypes," said Brandon Lamoncha, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Humtown. "We're printing thousands of cores for full production runs, at a cost that's becoming competitive with traditional manufacturing. It's faster, leaner, and less dependent on overseas logistics."

This digital-first approach significantly compresses lead times, bypasses international shipping delays, and provides a scalable solution for companies looking to move quickly.

Meeting the Moment: National Security, Economic Resilience, and Manufacturing Independence

The drive to reshoring isn't just economic-it's strategic. An April 24, 2023, Wall Street Journalarticle highlights the experience of one auto supplier, emphasizing how manufacturing independence is a matter of national security, especially in critical sectors such as semiconductors, automotive, and defense.

"More and more companies are looking to follow the auto supplier's path as they seek to navigate a world of mounting geopolitical and business uncertainty that has exposed weaknesses in far-flung supply chains. For many manufacturers, that has meant returning production closer to home..." noted the WSJ

Federal policy is also creating tailwinds. The CHIPS and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and Buy American mandates are creating incentives for domestic production, especially in advanced manufacturing.

For companies that are ready to act-but face traditional production barriers-Humtown is offering a faster lane to the future of American manufacturing

About Humtown

Founded in 1959, Humtown Products is a family-owned and operated company that serves the metalcasting industry with a commitment to innovation and excellence. Its additive manufacturing division, based in Ohio, is a world leader in 3D printing sand cores and molds for full-scale foundry production. Humtown's work supports OEMs in the automotive, heavy equipment, defense, and aerospace sectors, helping power the next generation of American-made products. Learn more at www.humtown.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250811973224/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

To schedule an interview with Mark or Brandon Lamoncha, tour Humtown's additive manufacturing facility, or learn more about Humtown's reshoring solutions, please contact:

Jeff Hedrich

The Prodigal Company

330.716.1700

jhedrich@prodigalcompany.com