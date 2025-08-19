Anzeige
WKN: 880442 | ISIN: DK0015202451 | Ticker-Symbol: J0H
Trading in H+H International A/S Shares by Board Members, Executives and Associated Persons

Company announcement No. 586, 2025

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H+H International A/S has received notification pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation regarding transactions in H+H International A/S shares carried out by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely associated with them.

Peter Thostrup, member of the Board of Directors of H+H International A/S, has informed the company of his purchase of 750 shares for a total consideration of DKK 78,450.00.

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
Nbk@hplush.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/h-h-international-a-s/r/trading-in-h-h-international-a-s-shares-by-board-members--executives-and-associated-persons,c4219942

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/4219942/3616842.pdf

586 - Transactions for persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trading-in-hh-international-as-shares-by-board-members-executives-and-associated-persons-302533378.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
