Dienstag, 19.08.2025
Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.: Plymouth Industrial REIT Receives Unsolicited, Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) (the "Company" or "Plymouth") today announced that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Sixth Street Partners, LLC ("Sixth Street"), to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock for cash consideration of $24.10 per share. According to the Schedule 13D? filed yesterday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the proposal, Sixth Street beneficially owns approximately 9.99% of Plymouth's? outstanding common stock.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, the Company's Board of Directors will carefully evaluate the proposal to determine the course of action it believes is in the best interests of all Plymouth shareholders. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other proposal or transaction, except as required under applicable law.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. is serving as financial advisor to Plymouth, and Morrison & Foerster LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About Plymouth
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost-effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release, which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding management's plans, objectives and strategies, as well as statements regarding potential proposals or transactions, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Contacts:
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.
Ethan Farris
IR@plymouthreit.com


