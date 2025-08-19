Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.: Tonner One World Eliminates Over $7 Million in Legacy Debt, Preventing Billions of Potential Dilutive Shares From Hitting the Market; Targets Less Than $500,000 Remaining in 2025

Balance sheet restructuring removes $7M+ overhang as AI software company pivots toward growth-focused strategy.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Tonner One World Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:TONR) today announced the expiration of more than $7 million in legacy debt, including principal and accrued interest, a milestone that dramatically strengthens the company's balance sheet and reduces shareholder risk.

The extinguishment of this debt also eliminates the possibility of several billion shares being issued into the market, which would have significantly diluted existing shareholders. By removing this overhang, Tonner has not only improved its financial standing but also protected long-term shareholder value.

With this achievement, Tonner One World has cleared away the majority of its historic debt overhang. The company further confirmed its plans to reduce total obligations to under $500,000 by year-end 2025, positioning itself to move forward with new opportunities free from the dilution and financial strain often associated with legacy liabilities.

Paving the Way for Growth

The significant reduction in debt coincides with Tonner One World's broader next-generation transformation strategy, which includes pursuing new partnerships, acquisitions, and technology-driven initiatives. These steps are intended to transition Tonner into a revitalized, growth-oriented company with a stronger foundation for expansion.

"Our commitment to debt reduction and balance sheet improvement is the cornerstone of Tonner One World's future," said Corinda J. Melton, Chief Executive Officer of Tonner One World Holdings. "By eliminating over $7 million in obligations-and preventing billions of potential dilution shares from ever reaching the market-we are clearing the path for strategic growth, partnerships, and acquisitions that will define the next generation of Tonner One World."

Building the New Tonner One World

Tonner's leadership emphasized that this new phase is about more than financial restructuring. The company is focused on creating value through acquisitions of operating businesses, forging strategic alliances, and exploring technology applications that align with shareholder interests.

"This is not just about removing debt," Melton continued. "It is about reinventing Tonner One World as a new kind of company-leaner, stronger, and prepared to seize opportunities that deliver long-term value."

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging leader in AI-powered software solutions and technology innovation. The company is committed to creating tools that enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and deliver tangible value to businesses and consumers worldwide.

For additional information, please visit the company's official X account at x.com/tonnerowinc . Email: info@tonnerow.com

Media Contact:

PR & Media Relations

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

info@tonnerow.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors - some of which are beyond the company's control.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. BotMakers, Inc. undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tonner-one-world-eliminates-over-7-million-in-legacy-debt-prevent-1062715