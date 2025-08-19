Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of July 23, 2025 and July 30, 2025, it has completed its oversubscribed and upsized private placement of 37,500,000 units ("WC Units") priced at $0.02 per WC Unit for gross proceeds of $750,000 (the "Offering").

Each WC Unit comprises one (1) common share of the Company priced at $0.02 and one full common share purchase warrant (a "WC Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one (1) common share at a price of $0.05 until three (3) years following the closing of the Offering.

"The success of this financing reflects market recognition that Romios owns several promising copper-gold porphyry properties in the province of British Columbia, and that the steps now being taken to reinvigorate Romios will enable the Company to capitalize on those assets for the benefit of shareholders," said Kevin M. Keough, CEO. "I would like to thank those shareholders both old and new from both sides of the Atlantic who have shown confidence in us, as we prepare for an exciting exploration season at our Trek prospect in the year ahead."

Eligible finders were paid $17,225 in cash and issued 640,000 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 until three (3) years following the closing of the Offering.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring December 16, 2025.

No funds from the Offering will be used for payments for investor relations activities. Up to 15% of the funds from the Offering will be paid to non-arm's length parties for services provided to the Company following the Closing for the next six months. The funds from the Offering will be allocated to the maintenance and exploration of the Company's properties in Nevada and British Columbia and for general working capital.

Four insiders of the Company subscribed for 6,700,000 WC Units for $134,000. The insider private placements are exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company which will be issued to the insiders will not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.:

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious and base metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. The Company holds a 100% interest in several highly prospective new porphyry copper-gold prospects in British Columbia's "Golden Triangle", the most significant of which is the near road-accessible, drill-ready Trek South prospect, considered to be among the best new-to-science, undrilled porphyry prospects in the province. Additional interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane Trend covering numerous shallow Au-Ag-Cu workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres, and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper Trend which is a former high-grade gold producer. In northwestern Ontario, the Company holds a large land position at Lundmark-Akow Lake, where drilling has returned broad intercepts of copper-gold in a VMS-style setting. The Company retains an ongoing interest in several other properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario, and a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC.

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

