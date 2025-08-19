Options Technology (Options), the leading provider of capital markets infrastructure, today announced a strategic private cloud expansion into Iceland with a new AI-optimized datacenter deployment. This move marks a significant step forward in supporting clients' security and high-performance computing needs while dramatically reducing operational costs and advancing environmental sustainability goals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250819104353/en/

Options Expands Private AI Infrastructure with Iceland Data Center Deployment

As one of the earliest private cloud providers in capital markets, Options continues to lead through innovation, with today's announcement reinforcing its commitment to performance, resilience, and secure service delivery. This deployment is in direct response to increasing demand from Options' clients, including hedge funds, investment banks, and proprietary trading firms, seeking to scale secure AI workloads without compromising on privacy, compliance, or ESG commitments.

Danny Moore, President and CEO, commented, "Our investment in Iceland is about more than just infrastructure; it's about future-proofing the next generation of financial services. As the industry accelerates its adoption of private AI and large-scale compute, we are ensuring our clients have access to secure, scalable, and sustainable environments that align with their performance and ESG goals."

The Iceland facility is designed for high-density private AI workloads, offering a 72% reduction in per kVA costs compared to traditional U.S. sites. Powered entirely by renewable energy, it delivers exceptional compute performance while allowing clients to report zero carbon emissions. Additional benefits include liquid cooling infrastructure, closed-loop water systems, and sub-100ms connectivity to both Europe and North America via redundant submarine cables.

This facility marks the first phase in a broader infrastructure modernization program, with further high-density, private AI-ready environments planned across key financial hubs in 2025 and beyond. This expansion also reflects broader industry trends with the global generative AI market in financial services projected to reach $15.7 billion by 2034, with financial institutions increasingly requiring secure, compliant environments to deploy AI at scale.

Today's announcement builds on a series of recent milestones for Options, including its recognition in the Broadcom/VMware Global Partner Program, the expansion of its Cambridge operations to support growing demand for market data services, and the extension of its Microsoft Cloud Solution Partner capabilities into Dubai. Together, these developments reinforce Options' commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure at the heart of the world's financial markets.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250819104353/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact Niall McAleer, niall.mcaleer@options-it.com