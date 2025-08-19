

(19 August 2025 - Hong Kong) The world's leading integrated optical components and products manufacturer - Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Group") (Stock Code: 2382.HK) today announced its interim results for the period ended 30 June 2025.



For the six months ended 30 June 2025, the Group's revenue was approximately RMB19.65 billion, increased by approximately 4.2% YoY. Gross profit was approximately RMB 3.89 billion, grew by approximately 20.0% YoY; the gross profit margin was approximately 19.8%, rose by approximately 2.6 percentage points YoY. Profits attributable to shareholders for the period were approximately RMB 1.65 billion, surged approximately 52.6% YoY.



Building on the outstanding performance of the first half of last year, the Group's profits attributable to shareholders continued to grow strongly again in the first half of this year, delivering a high-quality performance that fully demonstrated the profound potential and sustainability of the Group's high-end transformation strategy. Management highlighted that the increased share of revenue and higher profit margins from high-end product offerings, including vehicle related products, high-end handset lens sets and camera modules, serve as the core engine driving sustained high growth in performance.



Benefiting from the accelerating adoption of smart driving, the Group's automotive related business-its key growth driver-has seen accelerating expansion. In the first half of 2025, revenue of vehicle related businesses grew by approximately 18.2% YoY, of which vehicle lens sets and vehicle modules businesses maintained rapid growth and accelerated expansion into domestic and overseas markets, further consolidating their leading position in the industry. At the same time, the Group also successfully obtained numerous designated projects in LiDAR, further optimizing highly competitive matrix of vehicle products. Relying on its continued leadership in core technologies and breakthrough progress in its globalization strategy, the Group's vehicle business has established strong competitiveness covering all scenarios, and its growth momentum is expected to be further unleashed in the wave of smart driving.



Amid the mature smartphone market, the Group remains committed to enhancing its high-end product portfolio and value extraction, driving a structural improvement in the profitability of its smartphone related businesses. In the first half of 2025, premium offerings-including 6 pieces and above handset lens sets, glass-plastic hybrid lens sets, large-image-size modules and periscopic modules-significantly accelerated their revenue, emerging as the key driver of enhanced profitability. Leveraging deep technological moats and scale advantages, coupled with the industry megatrend toward extreme miniaturization and imaging specialization, the Group is confident that its mobile business will continue providing robust support and growth momentum for the overall development.



In XR and pan-IoT, robust demand for smart glasses and handheld imaging devices significantly boosted market confidence in the first half of 2025. During the period, the Group maintained its global No.1 market share in smart glasses imaging modules while achieving substantial revenue growth from handheld imaging devices. Building on deep technological expertise and extensive customer networks established in automotive and smartphones, the Group has strategically positioned itself in these high-potential emerging markets, laying a solid foundation for capturing future growth opportunities.



Looking ahead, the Group will seize optical sensing opportunities triggered by AI, unleash new growth through horizontal and vertical technological layout as well as drive full-chain optimization with data closed loops in order to anchor sustainable performance growth.

