19.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual August Micro-Cap Conference

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day August Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, August 20-21, 2025. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EDT

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 (Day 1)

8:30-9:00

51Talk (COE)

*****

9:15-9:45

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM)

*****

10:00-10:30

AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS)

Neo Performance Materials (NEO-CA)

10:45-11:15

Intellicheck (IDN)

*****

11:30-12:00

Grove Collaborative (GROV)

*****

12:15-12:45

Atlas Salt Inc. (SALT)

Nvni Group Limited (NVNI)

1:00-1:30

Ucore Rare Metals Inc (UURAF)

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX)

1:45-2:15

Aspire Biopharma Holdings (ASBP)

*****

2:30-3:00

Highland Copper Company (HI-CA)

*****

3:15-3:45

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGDTF)

*****

4:00-4:30

The Beachbody Company (BODI)

*****

1x1s Only

(20th)

Beazer Homes (BZH)

GATX Corporation (GATX)

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Mayville Engineering Co (MEC)

Mistras Group, Inc. (MG)

*****

*All Times EDT

Thursday, August 21, 2025 (Day 2)

8:30-9:00

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ)

eShallgo, Inc. (EHGO)

9:15-9:45

Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS)

*****

10:00-10:30

NCS Multistage (NCSM)

Baylin Technologies (BYL)

10:45-11:15

*****

*****

11:30-12:00

High Roller Technologies (ROLR)

Anfield Energy, Inc. (AEC)

12:15-12:45

Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM)

*****

1:00-1:30

Gold Royalty Corp (GROY)

*****

1:45-2:15

*****

Intrusion Inc (INTZ)

2:30-3:00

FST Corp (KBSX)

*****

1x1s Only

(21st)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)

Beazer Homes (BZH)

DMC Global (BOOM)

*****

*****

*****

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")
In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities, of which almost 70 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") and Lighthouse Equity Research ("Lighthouse") programs. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

Company Contact:
Ally Cecil
Conference Coordinator
acecil@sidoti.com, 212-453-7031

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sidoti-events-llcs-virtual-august-micro-cap-conference-1062283

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
