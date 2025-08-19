Anzeige
19.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
Optimal Dynamics Expands Customer Success to Power Industry-Wide Transformation

As customer base surges 65% YoY, Optimal Dynamics doubles down on customer success framework with new processes and expanded support to accelerate time-to-value

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / After announcing a $40M Series C in May, Optimal Dynamics, the leader in artificial decision intelligence for trucking companies, is expanding its customer success organization with new executive talent, additional team capacity, and a proven customer success framework. The investment is designed to ensure carriers, shippers, and 3PLs achieve faster time-to-value as they undergo operational transformation by implementing Optimal Dynamics' Decision Automation Platform.

Ron Lazo

Ron Lazo
Ron Lazo, Chief Customer Officer at Optimal Dynamics

Unlike traditional software deployments, implementing decision automation requires deep change across people, processes, and technology. From automating dispatch decisions to unlocking network-wide optimization, Optimal Dynamics enables customers to break down silos, boost utilization, and drive profitability. The customer success team is focused on providing the dedicated partnership required to embed change and deliver lasting impact.

"When our platform is deployed, it fundamentally reshapes how customers operate," said Ron Lazo, Chief Customer Officer at Optimal Dynamics. "That kind of change demands more than traditional onboarding. It requires a trusted partner who can guide teams through transformation, ensure adoption, and deliver measurable outcomes. Having the right talent and processes in place accelerates deployment timelines and helps our growing customer base realize value faster."

Developed and led by Lazo, OD360, Optimal Dynamics' customer lifecycle framework, delivers a consistent, connected experience from deployment through adoption and ongoing support, with a focus on long-term success. It includes:

  • OD Enable - Accelerates onboarding through a plan, design, and launch approach, with the design phase dedicated to configuring, testing, and reviewing the solution in partnership with the customer.

  • OD Engage - Serves as the primary support hub for customers, providing technical assistance, troubleshooting, and timely issue resolution.

  • OD Elevate - Drives adoption and measurable results by aligning platform capabilities with each customer's objectives.

"Optimal Dynamics is the foundational technology for transforming your business into a more efficient, more scalable and more profitable company," said Mark Scanlan, VP Operations and Safety, D.M. Bowman.

"We are thrilled with how our journey has gone so far and have seen results quickly," said Zachary Cellar, Operations Manager at Ploger Transportation. "The Optimal Dynamics team is great to work with, and they make sure to set you up for success."

This continued investment in customer success underscores Optimal Dynamics' commitment to guiding the industry through the next era of intelligent, automated decision-making.

To learn more about the Optimal Dynamics customer journey, visit https://www.optimaldynamics.com/customer/success.

About Optimal Dynamics

Optimal Dynamics provides the decision intelligence layer that powers logistics transformation. Born out of 40 years of research at Princeton University, Optimal Dynamics leverages proprietary artificial intelligence technology to automate, optimize, and radically improve decision-making across trucking and transportation operations. Headquartered in New York City, Optimal Dynamics is backed by marquee investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, Bessemer Venture Partners, The Westly Group, and Activate Capital. Learn more at www.optimaldynamics.com.

Contact Information

Erica Frank
VP of Marketing
efrank@optimaldynamics.com
917-382-4431

SOURCE: Optimal Dynamics



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/optimal-dynamics-expands-customer-success-to-power-industry-wide-transformation-1062392

