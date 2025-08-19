RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip to Host Exclusive Investor Webinar Featuring Lantern Pharma on August 26

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / RedChip Companies, an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies, will host an exclusive live investor webinar with Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) on August 26, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The webinar will showcase how Lantern is redefining the future of cancer drug discovery and development through its proprietary AI and machine learning platform, RADR®, which analyzes more than 200 billion oncology data points and leverages 200+ advanced ML algorithms to compress early drug development timelines by up to 70% and reduce costs by 80%.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/LTRN/84339180112

During the webinar, Panna Sharma, CEO of Lantern Pharma, will spotlight the company's advancing clinical pipeline, including:

LP-300: Phase 2 Harmonic trial in never-smokers with NSCLC, a $4B+ global market with urgent unmet need.

LP-184: A Phase 1 "blockbuster potential" therapy for DDR-deficient solid tumors, addressing a $10B+ market.

LP-284: A first-in-class drug candidate for aggressive lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and high-grade B-cell lymphoma, with $3.75-4B market potential.

With 11 FDA designations, an expanding ADC program, collaborations with world-class cancer centers (including Johns Hopkins and MD Anderson), and a growing patent estate of 100+ issued and pending patents, Lantern is emerging as a leading global AI drug discovery company.

A live Q&A session with management will follow the presentation.

Questions can be pre-submitted to LTRN@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is an AI company transforming the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development. Our proprietary AI and machine learning (ML) platform, RADR®, leverages over 200 billion oncology-focused data points and a library of 200+ advanced ML algorithms to help solve billion-dollar, real-world problems in oncology drug development. By harnessing the power of AI and with input from world-class scientific advisors and collaborators, we have accelerated the development of our growing pipeline of drug candidates that span multiple cancer indications, including both solid tumors and blood cancers and an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program. On average, our newly developed drug programs have been advanced from initial AI insights to first-in-human clinical trials in 2-3 years and at approximately $1.0 - 2.5 million per program.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

