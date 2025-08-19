Kelowna, British Columbia and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Custom Health, Inc., a vertically integrated, tech-enabled care platform, announces the acquisition of PatchRx, Inc., a medication adherence and remote monitoring technology company. This transaction advances Custom Health's outcomes-driven medication programs by enabling prescription medication dispensing with real-time insights to improve care for patients managing chronic conditions while lowering healthcare costs.

PatchRx's patented PatchCap smart pill bottle cap technology is used in clinics and pharmacies across the U.S. to remotely monitor and improve patient adherence. PatchRx's seamless integration of software and hardware enables real-time visibility into medication compliance, allowing patients to manage their medicines more effectively and confidently, and clinicians to intervene before issues occur. The acquisition brings PatchRx's medication adherence under Custom Health's connected care platform of vertically integrated, end-to-end patient care solutions.

"The future of outcomes-driven medication programs lies in connectivity and data interoperability - not just getting medications to patients, but ensuring they are taken as prescribed, and then monitoring their impact and adapting treatment to achieve the best possible clinical outcomes," said Shane Bishop, CEO of Custom Health. "Nearly 60% of adults have a chronic physical or mental health condition and an estimated 40% of adults have two or more. Integrating PatchRx technology into our AdhereNet® platform enhances our ability to monitor adherence in real time and take swift action to support patients and improve outcomes."

As part of this transaction, PatchRx's co-Founders Andrew Aertker and Gavin Buchanan, along with key employees in sales, engineering, and finance, will join Custom Health to advance the mission to connect patients, providers, and payors through real-time data, connected dispensing, and personalized engagement.

"Our strategy at PatchRx is about more than hardware and dashboards - it's about giving providers visibility into medication adherence where they previously had none," said Mr. Aertker, CEO of PatchRx. "By joining Custom Health, we're embedding that visibility directly into the end-to-end care process at nationwide scale while complementing their proven model of technology-enabled patient outcomes management. This is the next evolution of how tech and pharmacy should work together."

Mr. Bishop added, "The PatchCap technology is exceptionally valuable when used to monitor patients taking pain medications, in particular when opioids are prescribed for as-needed use to treat breakthrough pain. This transaction with PatchRx supports and advances Custom Health's strategic focus on the significant market opportunity and pressing need in pain management."

About PatchRx

PatchRx is revolutionizing patient care through its clinically backed medication adherence technology. The company's patented smart pill bottle caps for generic prescription bottles, combined with its comprehensive software platform, provide providers with the insight needed to assess a treatment's effectiveness and intervene early to prevent adverse outcomes. PatchRx has improved care outcomes for thousands of patients across the U.S., closing the gap between a patient's prescribed treatment and actual medication adherence behaviors. To learn more, visit PatchRx.io.

About Custom Health

Custom Health is a vertically integrated, tech-enabled healthcare platform combining pharmacy, technology, and remote clinical care to help patients take their medication as prescribed and ensure therapy is working as intended. Powered by the proprietary AdhereNet® platform, Custom Health operates pharmacies across Canada and the U.S., using automation and data integration to package, verify, and deliver medications accurately while generating real-time health data that drives remote patient monitoring and proactive clinical interventions. To learn more, visit customhealth.com.

