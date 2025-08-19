Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako") announces a non-brokered private placement for the issuance of up to 6,153,846 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.065 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $400,000 (the "Offering"). The Company has secured lead commitments from insiders of the Company totaling C$200,000 and anticipates closing the Offering promptly.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain customary conditions, including, without limitation, approval of the CSE and the Common Shares will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for anticipated exploration activities as well as general working capital purposes to allow more time to pursue its corporate objective of additional project deals and potential revenue-generating third party work.

The Common Shares offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Insider Participation

Certain insiders of the Company are expected to participate in the Offering and as a result, the Offering may constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 contained in section 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the transaction with insiders will not be more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company and no securities of the Company are listed on a specified market set out in such section, and the Company further relies on the exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis of the fair market value of the transaction with insiders will not be more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

The Company currently has 95,979,482 shares outstanding, approximately 60% of which are held by Teako insiders and its four largest shareholders or shareholder groups. Upon successful closing of the Offering as described herein, the total number of outstanding shares will increase to 102,133,328.

Norwegian Field Program Update

The Company's exploration teams are currently focused on detailed mapping and prospecting across the 100%-owned Venna Project and the Dragset-Halsetasen copper-cobalt-zinc ("Cu-Co-Zn") massive sulfide ("VMS") target at the Løkken Project (90% Teako owned). At Venna, field work has involved the ground truthing of multiple target areas identified within strong geophysical (electromagnetic) anomalies; a total of 49 samples have been taken, and selected samples are expected to be sent for assay. Fieldwork at Dragset-Halsetasen has encompassed studying and assessing the historic mine workings and the surrounding areas in order to identify potential extensions of the known Cu-Co-Zn mineralization at Dragset. The current evaluation of the Dragset-Halsetasen area is expected to be concluded by the end of August, 2025.

Proposed Fjellslett VMS Drill Program

Final planning is underway for an anticipated scout drilling program at the Fjellslett VMS target in collaboration with The Coring Company AS and Innovasjon Norge. Fjellslett lies on the western margin of the Løkken property, and contains outcropping high-grade Cu-Co+/-Zn mineralization hosted within a broadly ENE-WSW-trending corridor as defined by both geological and ground magnetic survey data.

Åmot Assay Results

Following the initial drill program at its Åmot and Høydal targets, both of which are located on the Company's Løkken Cu-Co-Zn VMS project, the Company sent a select suite of samples from Åmot drill hole AM-25-001 (see Table 1) to MSA Labs in Sweden for multi element analyses. Samples from Høydal drill hole HOY-25-001 (see Table 1) were not sent for laboratory analysis. The primary objective was to confirm initial on-site pXRF values obtained for Cu, Co and Zn, in addition to testing for the existence of other potential economic metals such as gold ("Au") and antimony ("Sb").

Table 1: Drill holes completed at the Løkken project

Target Hole

ID Easting

(WGS84, 32N) Northing

(WGS84, 32N) Elevation

(m) Hole

Diameter Azimuth Dip Depth

(m) Åmot AM-25-001 541403 6999591 312 HQ + NQ 195 -45 218,6 Høydal HOY-25-001 536181 6999186 328 HQ + NQ 195 -50 145,6

Laboratory analyses confirmed no significant Cu, Co or Zn mineralization as indicated in the preliminary pXRF readings of the intercepts previously announced (see press release dated May 22, 2025). Analysis did confirm elevated arsenic values (values ranging from zero to 930ppm); arsenic is a common pathfinder element for metals such as copper and gold and, as such, these results will be reviewed in further detail. No signficant values of Au or Sb were returned. While the drill program was inaugural and limited in scope, additional drilling will be required based on the drill core attributes, which proved to be in the correct stratigraphy, and the previously reported downhole geophysics (see press release dated May 22, 2025) to properly assess the viability of these two targets. The Company will continue evaluating the results from these targets as well as other targets on the Løkken property.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

All sampled drill core was sent to MSA labs in Sweden, via DB Schenker transportation services. All samples were dried, crushed to 70% passing 2mm then pulverised to greater than 85% passing 75 microns (PRP-920). All samples have then undergone various analysis, including Au, Pt, Pd fire assay 30g fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (FAS-113) and 4 acid digest with ICP-AES/MS finish (IMS-230). A 5% QA/QC (Quality Assurance and Quality Control) was conducted on all drill core which includes insertion of standard, blanks and duplicate samples for lab analysis. This ensures reliability of the drill core results.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and reviewed and approved by Eric Roth, a Non-Executive Director of Teako and Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Roth holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from the University of Western Australia, is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), and is a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists. Mr. Roth has over 35 years of experience in international minerals exploration and mining project evaluation.

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Norway, focusing on critical metals such as copper, cobalt, zinc and molybdenum. By leveraging leading-edge exploration technologies and strategic partnerships, Teako aims to address the growing demand for essential minerals while generating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Teako. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Teako. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements related to the size of the Offering, expected insider and other participation of the Offering, the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering, timing for closing the Offering, the ongoing evaluation at the Dragset-Halsetasen area, the ongoing evaluation and mineralization of drill samples, the Company's business plans and operations and other matters. Although Teako believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Teako can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include but are not limited to, risks associated with the mineral exploration industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation impacting the mining industry, adverse weather conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Teako's interim Management's Discussion and Analysis, for the period ended April 30, 2025.

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Neither the CSE nor its market regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

