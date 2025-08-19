Chinese manufacturer Huasun and Italian developer New Time plan to jointly develop a 1 GW heterojunction-perovskite tandem solar line in northern Italy by the third quarter of 2026, with public support and a focus on building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) applications. Chinese solar manufacturer Huasun has partnered with Italian building-energy specialist New Time to establish a 1 GW production line for heterojunction-perovskite tandem panels in Emilia-Romagna. The line is scheduled to start production in the third quarter of 2026 and will serve New Time's expanding portfolio of BIPV. The May ...

