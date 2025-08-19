Strategic combination brings together Sonitor's high-precision RTLS and Tagnos's workflow intelligence software to transform asset tracking, patient flow, and staff safety

Sonitor (www.sonitor.com), a global leader in accurate and reliable Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), and Tagnos (www.tagnos.com), a healthcare software pioneer specializing in healthcare workflow and asset orchestration, today announced their strategic merger. This pivotal collaboration will combine Sonitor's innovative SonitorONE RTLS infrastructure with 6 imbedded locating technologies, and Tagnos's advanced software platform, creating a comprehensive and powerful suite of solutions designed to revolutionize healthcare operations and patient care.

The merger, which received enthusiastic approval from Tagnos's current shareholders, including the venture arm of prominent industry leader Zebra Technologies (www.zebra.com), marks a significant milestone for Sonitor and Tagnos. As a result of the merger, Zebra Ventures and several other institutional investors are now shareholders of Sonitor, Inc., further strengthening Sonitor's position as an innovator in the healthcare technology landscape.

"Zebra Ventures is excited to participate in the future growth of the combined solutions brought to market by this merger. We support Sonitor's vision that indoor locating and the associated software are critical tools to improve the safety and productivity of employees and patients in healthcare and beyond," said Tony Palcheck, VP, Zebra Ventures.

"This merger represents a transformative moment for Sonitor and Tagnos, and more importantly, for the healthcare industry as a whole," said Matt Crane, CEO of Sonitor. "By integrating Tagnos' intelligent workflow orchestration software with Sonitor's unparalleled RTLS accuracy, we are poised to deliver an end-to-end solution that provides healthcare facilities with unprecedented visibility, efficiency, and actionable insights."

Sheila Minton, CEO of Tagnos, added, "Our mission at Tagnos has always been to empower healthcare providers with the tools to optimize their operations and improve patient outcomes. Joining forces with Sonitor allows us to accelerate this mission by leveraging their superior RTLS technology. The collective expertise and resources of our combined entity will enable us to deliver truly transformative solutions that address the most pressing challenges in healthcare today."

The combined entity will offer a holistic solution that leverages precise location data to automate and optimize a wide range of healthcare processes, including:

Asset Tracking and Management: Real-time visibility into the location and status of critical equipment, reducing search times and improving utilization.

Real-time visibility into the location and status of critical equipment, reducing search times and improving utilization. Patient Flow Optimization: Streamlining patient journeys, reducing wait times, and improving throughput in busy healthcare environments.

Streamlining patient journeys, reducing wait times, and improving throughput in busy healthcare environments. Staff Safety Workflow Efficiency: Enhancing communication and coordination among healthcare staff, leading to improved productivity and reduced clinician burnout.

Enhancing communication and coordination among healthcare staff, leading to improved productivity and reduced clinician burnout. Infection Control: Automating hand hygiene compliance monitoring and contact tracing for enhanced patient safety.

Automating hand hygiene compliance monitoring and contact tracing for enhanced patient safety. Environmental Monitoring: Ensuring optimal conditions for sensitive medications and equipment.

With the combined strengths of Sonitor and Tagnos, healthcare organizations will gain a powerful platform to enhance operational efficiency, improve patient satisfaction, and deliver higher quality care. The newly merged company is committed to continued innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global healthcare market.

What's Next: Sonitor and Tagnos will continue without disruption to current customers, and the seamless transition prioritizes the success of existing and new customers alike. Meanwhile, work has already begun to accelerate innovations that promise to further bring together RTLS data, workflow automation, and cross-platform interoperability.

About Sonitor: Sonitor is a leading provider of accurate and reliable Real-Time Location System (RTLS) solutions, enabling healthcare organizations to improve operational efficiency, enhance patient safety, and optimize workflows. SonitorONE RTLS technology delivers the most accurate and reliable indoor positioning in the market, providing real-time visibility into the location and status of patients, staff, and assets. Learn more at www.sonitor.com.

About Tagnos: Tagnos, founded by Neeraj Bhavani, is a provider of software solutions that orchestrate asset management, inventory management, and clinical workflows, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize healthcare operations. Tagnos's software platform provides actionable insights that improve patient flow, staff efficiency, and overall hospital performance.

