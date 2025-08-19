LEEF Brands Inc.: LEEF Brands Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEEF Brands, Inc. (CSE: LEEF, OTC: LEEEF) ("LEEF" or the "Company"), a premier California and New York cannabis operator, today announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue : $8.7 million, up 10% from $7.9 million in Q2 2024, driven by a 19% year-over-year increase in unit sales.

: $8.7 million, up 10% from $7.9 million in Q2 2024, driven by a 19% year-over-year increase in unit sales. Gross Margin : 24%, compared to 34% in Q2 2024, reflecting higher input costs for clean extraction material. Margins are expected to improve as the Company begins processing material from Salisbury Canyon Ranch in 3Q 2025.

: 24%, compared to 34% in Q2 2024, reflecting higher input costs for clean extraction material. Margins are expected to improve as the Company begins processing material from Salisbury Canyon Ranch in 3Q 2025. Net Loss : $2.9 million, or ($0.02) per share, a 45% improvement from a $5.5 million loss in Q2 2024.

: $2.9 million, or ($0.02) per share, a 45% improvement from a $5.5 million loss in Q2 2024. Adjusted EBITDA : ($1.2) million, compared to $0.3 million in Q2 2024, impacted by lower gross margins and increased operating expenses related to planting Salisbury Canyon Ranch and ramping operations in New York.

: ($1.2) million, compared to $0.3 million in Q2 2024, impacted by lower gross margins and increased operating expenses related to planting Salisbury Canyon Ranch and ramping operations in New York. Bitcoin: LEEF holds 4.4 Bitcoin with an average cost basis of $104,591 per coin. The Company is evaluating opportunities to meaningfully increase its Bitcoin holdings.





Operational Highlights:

Planted Salisbury Canyon Ranch : In April, LEEF planted Salisbury Canyon Ranch, one of the largest cannabis farms in the world. Since the quarter end, the Company successfully harvested the material and replanted a second crop for fall harvest. The summer harvest exceeded expectations and is expected to drive meaningful margin improvements beginning in Q3 2025.

: In April, LEEF planted Salisbury Canyon Ranch, one of the largest cannabis farms in the world. Since the quarter end, the Company successfully harvested the material and replanted a second crop for fall harvest. The summer harvest exceeded expectations and is expected to drive meaningful margin improvements beginning in Q3 2025. New York License Acquisition : On June 9, 2025, LEEF closed the acquisition of a New York cannabis license. The Company is expected to begin producing a full range of concentrates in Q3 2025. New York is expected to increase revenue and margins.

: On June 9, 2025, LEEF closed the acquisition of a New York cannabis license. The Company is expected to begin producing a full range of concentrates in Q3 2025. New York is expected to increase revenue and margins. Leadership Addition: In June 2025, Josh Keats joined as Chief Operating Officer, bringing over 20 years of cannabis industry expertise, including serving as Founder and CEO of Henry's Original. His leadership will drive operational excellence as LEEF scales its cultivation and enters new markets.





Management Commentary:

"This quarter marked a pivotal transition for LEEF as we completed our first planting at Salisbury Canyon Ranch and secured our New York license," said Micah Anderson, CEO of LEEF Brands, Inc. "The Salisbury Canyon Ranch harvest and the New York license are expected to strengthen our margins starting in Q3 2025 by reducing reliance on external biomass and opening new revenue streams."

Kevin Wilson, CFO, added, "The first harvest off the Salisbury Canyon Ranch positions us for significant margin improvement in the second half of 2025, as we leverage our vertically integrated supply chain and expand into high-growth markets. Despite pricing pressures in California, our focus on operational efficiency and strategic growth sets a strong foundation for long-term value creation."