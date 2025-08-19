Anzeige
19.08.2025 14:16 Uhr
POLKADOT CAPITAL GROUP LAUNCHES TO DRIVE INSTITUTIONAL ADOPTION ACROSS POLKADOT NETWORK

New Division Charged with Driving Engagement, Access to Digital Assets

CAMANA BAY, Cayman Islands, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polkadot Capital Group today launched as the capital markets-focused division of Polkadot, the powerful, secure infrastructure of Web3, providing a shared foundation that unites some of the world's most transformative apps and blockchains. Established in response to rising institutional demand and increasing U.S. regulatory clarity, Polkadot Capital's remit is to connect traditional finance (TradFi) with next-generation blockchain infrastructure, enabling institutions to understand and access opportunities across the rich Polkadot ecosystem.

Driven by a team that melds TradFi, digital assets, and enterprise technology, Polkadot Capital Group will offer insights, access to educational resources, and engagement with critical participants and initiatives within the Polkadot ecosystem for asset management, allocators, banking, exchange, OTC trading, and VC communities.

"Our goal is to lead through data-driven education, driving adoption through knowledge transfer, and adapting in real-time to the dynamic priorities of institutional market participants," said David Sedacca, Polkadot Capital Group Lead. "We envision a future where institutions clearly understand the unique value of our network and can engage confidently."

Diverse offerings that provide a gateway to Polkadot include information on both centralized and decentralized exchange technologies and alternate product solutions, and illustrative use cases for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi).

"We are structuring strategic partnerships with brokers, asset managers, and capital allocators emanating from our vision of providing clear, credible, and actionable resources," Sedacca added.

About Polkadot Capital Group

Created as the capital markets-focused division of Polkadot, Polkadot Capital Group acts as a conduit between traditional finance (TradFi) and Polkadot. By delivering educational resources, insights, and facilitating ecosystem connections, the group supports critical initiatives - ranging from conceptual frameworks for blockchain-based financial instruments to the exploration of stablecoin-based settlement mechanisms. Brokers, asset managers, and capital allocators can access actionable education and data to enhance their ability to engage confidently with Web3 and digital assets. Polkadot Capital Group is headquartered in the Cayman Islands with its core team based in North America and London.

Media Contact
Karen Bertoli
karen@polkadotcapitalgroup.com
+1 (305) 216 4190

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polkadot-capital-group-launches-to-drive-institutional-adoption-across-polkadot-network-302532571.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
